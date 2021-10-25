Stacey Daniels, the owner of Club Empire on Timothy Lane in Hattiesburg, has agreed to permanently close that facility after Hattiesburg officials declared it a nuisance because of several incidents over the past several months and years.

Randy Pope, who serves as attorney for the City of Hattiesburg, said Daniels met with Chancellor Rhea Sheldon late last week to sign an agreed order to finalize the matter. In addition, Daniels and his business partners and associates – some of whom are also defendants in the matter – will not be allowed to open another nightclub within the city limits of Hattiesburg.

“(Daniels) can sell it to anybody he wants to; that’s what he said he’s planning to do,” Pope said. “If they want to do something, they’ll have to go through all the steps that you do to open a business.

“This order allows him in the building, so long as it’s not operated as a nightclub.”

On Oct. 14, Sheldon agreed to the closure, but did not immediately sign the order because Daniels and his attorney James Dukes did not show up for a scheduled hearing.

At that point, Sheldon ordered Daniels to met with her to make sure he fully understood the terms of the order.

“(Daniels) didn’t sign (the order) last time, but he did this time,” Pope said.

Hattiesburg City Council members voted to declare Club Empire a nuisance during a Sept. 21 executive session, after hearing from members of the Hattiesburg Police Department. With that vote, Pope was approved to file and seek an injunction against the club.

As the council does not have the authority to close the club, the matter was required to be determined by a judge.

“The number of incidents Club Empire has had for the last few years – it’s a tremendous number,” council president Carter Carroll said in a previous story. “There’s been recent shootings there, and the council just felt like if the owners and the managers weren’t going to provide a safe environment for their patrons, the city needed to take over.”

Council members provided a 4-1 vote on the matter. Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado provided the sole vote against the measure, saying she had insufficient information to make a decision.

Most recently, Daniels – who also was a Hattiesburg mayoral candidate in the recent municipal elections – was arrested and charged in September with three offenses after officials from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement executed a warrant at his nightclub regarding illegal sales of alcohol.

Pat Daily, the chief of enforcement for the ABC, said undercover ABC agents on Sept. 11 made a buy of alcoholic beverages from inside Club Empire, which has a permit to sell beer but does not have an ABC permit to sell alcoholic beverages. Daniels was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of illegal gambling receipts and currency.

In addition, Corey Austin was charged with possession of alcoholic beverages with intent to sell without permit and possession of alcoholic beverages on a beer-permitted premise. Nakyla Payton was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply.

The arrests were made after ABC agents, with the assistance of the Hattiesburg Police Department, served club officials with an arrest warrant that was signed by Forrest County Justice Court Judge Zachary Vaughn.