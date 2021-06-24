In an effort to make interaction and bill-paying more efficient for customers of the City of Petal Water Department, the department office will no longer close during lunch hours.

Effective July 1, the office – which is located on the back of Petal City Hall at 119 West 8th Avenue – will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Previously, the office was closed for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

“I just felt like with running a small business (Tony Ducker Insurance), we should be open,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “On a lighter side, when you’ve got folks giving you money, you should be as accommodating as possible to service them and provide that customer service.”

The move is what Ducker described as “budget-neutral,” as it will not require expenditures from the city to keep the office open for that time.

“We’re moving some personnel around so we can do that,” Ducker said. “At some point, I do see us expanding hours – I’m not really sure what that really looks like yet, but I can see where we could have some expanded hours.

“There’s one week in particular where a lot of folks come in to pay their bills, so we could have some expanded hours during that time.”

In addition to paying bills – which include fees for water, sewer and garbage – at the Water Department office, customers also can pay online at www.cityofpetal.com. To sign up for online pay, customers must provide a bank routing number, a bank account number, the water department account number, and their City of Petal service location. Spelling and punctuation must be exact.

Customers can pay up to the balance shown on their last statement; penalty or re-connection fees cannot be paid online. Late payment penalties are applied on the first business day after 5 p.m. on the 16thof the month, or the next business day if the 16thfalls on a holiday or weekend.

A $75 re-connect charge, plus payment of the past due bill – including the late fee and current bill – will be necessary to restore service. Because of system maintenance, the online payment service will not be available from 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. daily.

“Everything we do needs to be centered around our customers – our residents and our taxpayers,” Ducker said. “We need to make it easier to do business and have easier ways for them to pay, and work with them.

“We’ve done a lot of this in the past, where we try to work with folks who are having trouble paying their bills. But we also want to make sure that if you’re supposed to be paying your bill, that we get the money, so it’ll be easier and less expensive on all levels. We need to do a better job on collecting, and there’s a lot of things there are involved in that, but part of that equation is being open and being available.”