As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and cause positive case numbers to go up around the Hattiesburg area - and throughout the world - Mayor Toby Barker is urging residents to take measures against the disease, in particular receiving vaccinations and wearing masks in public.

In a Facebook address on Aug. 20, Barker said throughout the Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley systems, 172 patients had been confirmed COVID-positive as of that date. Out of those, 44 were in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We continue to set records, and not in a good way,” Barker said. “Of the 172 hospitalized, only 25 are fully vaccinated. Of the 44 in the ICU, only three were fully vaccinated.

“Of the 19 on ventilators this morning, only three were fully vaccinated. This is certainly a thing we have to look at, and understand that unvaccinated people are the ones that are - for the most part - ending up in the hospital.”

As of the day of Barker’s briefing, Forrest County had reported 172 total deaths from the virus, with three new deaths. Lamar County has so far reported 95 total deaths.

Over the weekend of Aug. 13, 14 and 15, Forrest County reported 310 new cases of the virus; Lamar County reported 244 new cases over that same time period. The “inside 14-day” case number - which indicates the number of individuals who have received a positive diagnosis over the past 14 days - was 1,722 in Forrest County and 1,324 in Lamar County, for a total of 3,046 in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area.

“Even in the previous spikes last summer, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the total we got for the entire metro area … was around 1,300,” Barker said. “You can see that both counties have cleared those individual counts, and now there are 3,046 potentially active cases are in our community.”

As of Aug. 20, 21,526 Forrest county residents - or 29 percent - were fully vaccinated against the virus. Twenty-six thousand, four hundred and eighty-nine county residents had received one dose of the vaccine, up by 386 since Aug. 13.

In Lamar County, 25,929 residents - or 41 percent - had been fully vaccinated. Thirty-two thousand, seven hundred and ninety-two residents had received one dose, up by 486 from a week prior.

“Again, we’re seeing some positive traction here; we just wish it would come a little faster,” Barker said. “We’re seeing that one-dose percentage continue to rise, and while it takes a few weeks for the fully-vaccinated number to come with it, getting people in the door to get that first shot is a positive sign.”

Vaccination sites can be found - and appointments made - online at www.vaccines.gov/search.

“The bottom line here, the Delta variant is spreading quickly; it’s spreading faster than at any point in this pandemic,” Barker said. “I realize that 17 months in, people got tired of it and thought was over with when the vaccines first came out, but that’s not the case anymore.

“We’re seeing it in both hospitalizations - we’ve long gone past our previous peak - and our 14-day number, which is long past our previous peak. This thing is going quickly.”

COVID testing is available from Monday through Friday at the Forrest County Health Department at 5008 Old Highway 42 in Hattiesburg. Appointments are required and can be booked online at www.covidschedule.umc.edu.

Testing also is offered on from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays at the C.E. Roy Community Center, 300 East 5th Street in downtown Hattiesburg. No appointment is necessary for testing at the community center.

“Testing is not a reason to go to the emergency room,” Barker said. “Right now, with hospital beds - acute beds - in short supply, and ER beds in short supply, a lot of people are hanging out in the ER right now.

“They’re holding people in ER rooms until they can find a bed on the main floor. It’s important - that if you have to get tested and you’re just not too far gone and you’re not really, really sick - to try to go get tested somewhere else."

For more information, visit www.hattieburgms.com/coronavirus.