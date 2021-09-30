Officials from the City of Hattiesburg are gearing up for a full slate of events throughout the month of October after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many gatherings and get-togethers last year.

To celebrate the upcoming schedule, Mayor Toby Barker and several local event directors recently met at Hattiesburg City Hall to declare October as the “Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.”

“This October marks a joyful return of the 31 days that comprise the absolute greatest month to be a Hattiesburger,” Barker said. “Aside from the incredible weather, which we only get to enjoy two months out of the year, many put great effort into fun and meaningful programming during this month.

“This year – as we continue to make progress on pushing back against the pandemic, moving the needle on vaccination numbers and getting back to some sense of normalcy – Hattiesburg and its many event directors have worked tirelessly to bring back an October that resembles those of the past.”

The schedule of events for October features month-long, multiple-day, and single-event activities.

Month-long events include Hattiesburg Arts Council Brown Bag Concerts from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday in October at the city hall fountain; Farmer’s Market from 4-6 p.m. every Thursday; and Live at Five at 5 p.m. every Friday in Town Square Park. Festival South Musical Saturdays in the Parks will take place at the following dates and locations: Oct. 2 at the Mobile Street Festival Stage, Oct. 9 at Oseola McCarty Park, Oct. 16 at Vernon Dahmer Park, Oct. 23 at NBA Park and Oct. 30 at Dewitt Sullivan Park.

Multiple-day events include Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, which will last until Oct. 9; Pine Belt Pride, which will last until Oct. 10; Southern Miss homecoming festivities until Oct. 9; Make a Difference Week from Oct. 18-23; Zoo Boo at Hattiesburg Zoo from Oct. 22-Oct. 29; The Paper Warehouse Haunted Attraction from Oct. 22-Oct. 24; Spooky Hollow at Lake Thoreau Environmental Center from Oct. 22-25; and Hattiesburlesque from Oct. 28-30.

Single-day events include, but are not limited to, Friday Night at Spirit Park at Southern Miss, Fit-aThon at the Hattiesburg Family Y, the Hattiesburg Pet Parade, the Southern Miss vs. UAB football game, the Avenues Halloween Parade and the Silent Move by USM School of Music at Marsh Auditorium.

A full schedule of events can be found at www.hattiesburgms.com.

In addition, city officials are holding a month-long scavenger hunt to celebrate #OctoberinHBURG. Residents are encouraged to attend as many events as possible throughout October while tagging photos on social media with the above hashtag and marking through a downloadable scavenger hunt list that can be found on the city’s website and social media pages.

Participants can turn in their scavenger hunt cards at the end of the month to cityofhattiesburg@gmail.com to qualify for a random drawing of Hattiesburg-themed prizes.

“We really encourage you to make this October count – for yourself, for your family, for your friends in your community – because we miss each other,” Barker said. “This is the Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger … and this really is a magical month for all of us as we go into the fall season.”

Barker said while it is exciting to be able to get out and enjoy events again, COVID-19 is still a threat. As such, the mayor is encouraging residents to continue to abide by protocols set forward by local, state and national health experts.

“I’m very proud of our community and how we’ve stepped up to get the (vaccination) shot, but there is still much work to do,” Barker said. “As we celebrate all that is great about Hattiesburg in October, we encourage you to do what is best for you, your friends and your family.

“Wear a mask when necessary, continue to distance socially if in a large crowd, and finally, trust your doc and get your shot. That is our way out of this.”