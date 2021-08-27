Although Mayor Toby Barker is warning residents that the community is still in less-than-stellar territory when it comes to the number of positive COVID-19 cases, he and other health experts are seeing what the mayor called “marginal progress” on that front.

On an Aug. 25 video address, Barker discussed his weekly conference call with local community leaders across heath care, government, schools and universities. According to numbers from those officials, COVID hospitalizations at Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley stood at 154, which is down from the peak number of 180 on Aug. 19.

“That has opened up some hospital capacity, though as of (Aug. 25) Merit Health Wesley was still in overflow when it came to their ICU; I think Forrest General had one ICU bed,” Barker said. “Acute beds have opened up a little bit, but that’s really because of the stopping of elective surgeries, which is not a sustainable solution.”

In addition, overall case numbers and the positivity rate are down slightly. Two weeks ago, the Hattiesburg Clinic system reported 1,042 cases; that number dropped to 883 a week later.

The positivity rate has seen similar declines. Two weeks ago, that number was at 25 percent; it then dropped to 21 percent and 19 percent from there.

Gov. Tate Reeves recently announced that federal funding has been made available in the fight against the virus. That funding is currently being used for additional staffing around the state, although Barker said that process is moving rather slowly.

“The goal is, each hospital wants to open more ICU beds - I think about 10 a piece - as well as additional acute beds to help take care of COVID patients,” Barker said. “And at both hospitals, we’re seeing an increased capacity for monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Forrest County is close to getting all their ancillary clinics out in the rural areas (set up for that), and Hattiesburg Clinic has already seen two federally-funded paramedics to increase their weekly capacity to 400 total. They’re doing these antibody treatments seven days a week now. Merit Health Wesley, in addition to their hospital, now has it in their Leakesville office, trying to get it to more of their clinics as well.”

Of the 154 hospitalized patients as of Aug. 25, 14 were fully vaccinated. Of the 40 patients who were in the ICU, four were fully vaccinated, and of the 17 patients who were on ventilators, three were fully vaccinated.

Forrest County has reported a total of 193 COVID deaths, with nine new deaths as of Aug. 20. Lamar County has seen a total of 102 deaths, with six new deaths as of Aug. 20.

Forrest County reported 131 new cases on Aug. 25; Lamar County reported 68.

“(The day before), we were in the 80s in Forrest County, which was the best single day, which was the best day we’ve had since Aug. 4,” Barker said. “But again, that reflected tests that were mainly on Sunday, so to see this number go above 100 again is not a great sign.”

In Forrest County, 22,824 residents, or 30 percent, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 27,860 had received their first dose. Lamar County had seen 27,778 residents, or 44 percent, who were fully vaccinated, with 34,414 having received their first dose.