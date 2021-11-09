The 20th anniversary of Petal’s biggest shopping event of the year will be held from Nov. 19-21, when Shop Petal First returns to offer shoppers savings, deals and promotions at more than 50 retailers in the Friendly City.

The event, which sees the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce partner with retailers throughout the city, is designed to bolster the city’s retail sectors and keep tax dollars in Petal by incentivizing residents to shop local.

“Our participating merchants say that it’s one of the absolute best weekends for their business out of the whole year,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “The support they get from Petal residents and people visiting the city, it’s overwhelming.

“It makes a difference in their business, it makes a difference with their employees, and it makes a difference in our community. They ask us to continue this, because it has become a tradition in Petal, and it changes their lives.”

During Shop Petal First, areas of the city will be separated into red, gold, green and purple zones. The red zone will consist of the east part of the city near Petal High School, while the gold zone will be made up of the downtown area, particularly Main Street and Central Avenue.

The green zone consists of merchants near WalMart and Eastbrook Shopping Center on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, and the purple zone represents various restaurants around the city.

Shop Petal First participants also can register for a $500 grand prize by visiting each zone, as well as a plethora of door prizes that will be given away. Customers do not have to make a purchase to be eligible for door prizes, except for restaurants in the purple zone.

“Instead of having to fill out the paper form (as in previous years, shoppers) simply have to scan a QR code that will be displayed at each participating merchant’s store,” Wilson said. “Once they scan that code, it will take them to a place where they can register, and then their registration will be secured online.

“So they need to visit at least one merchant in every color zone to qualify for the $500 grand prize. Also, every time they visit a merchant, they can register for that particular merchant’s individual door prize, and so the more places they visit, the more door prizes they are eligible to win.”

Officials will distribute a shopping guide for the event to all addresses in the city limits via U.S. mail a few days before the event. In the case one does not arrive in the mail, the guide can be found online at www.petalchamber.com.

“That will have a lot of merchant advertising on what they have,” Wilson said in a previous story. “But also, it will have some really neat ‘wish lists’ that people can go to and see Christmas gifts. That will be included as well as some calendars of events.”

Wilson said she is especially excited for this year’s Shop Petal First, with it marking the 20th year of the event.

“(Twenty years) is a milestone for us,” Wilson said. “If we can have a program like this continue for 20 years, that means it’s a success, and it’s a success because it benefits everyone.

“It benefits our community, it benefits our participating merchants, it benefits our shoppers, and so it’s a win-win for everybody.

“We are thrilled that for 20 years, this has become a staple event in our community.”