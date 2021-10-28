A University of Southern Mississippi student is dead after an Oct. 27 incident near the university’s parking garage on West 4th Street in Hattiesburg.

According to a statement issued by university president Rodney Bennett and vice president for student affairs Dee Dee Anderson, the incident is not being disclosed at this time.

“As longtime university staff members and as the parents of college-aged students, we sympathize with the significant and serious nature of stress and anxiety felt by students,” the statement reads. “We want each of you to know that you have significant value, we value your health and well-being, and we care for you.”

Full details are pending an investigation by the University Police Department; however, no criminal activity is suspected.

As of Oct. 28, the university’s Student Counseling Services began reaching out to friends and other individuals who were close to the student to offer assistance. Anyone needing immediate assistance is encouraged to visit the SCS’s office in Bond Hall on a walk-in basis.

SCS also can be reached at (601) 266-4829 during regular business hours and at (601) 606-4357 after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

University officials are being encouraged to allow flexibility for students who may have been affected by the incident.

Other resources include:

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which can be reached at (800) 273-8255.

University police, who can be reached at (601) 266-4986 for immediate assistance. Individuals who are concerned about a friend, classmate or anyone who is part of the Southern Miss community can file an anonymous CARES report online at https://bit.ly/3GwLTvx.

An assistance program is offered by the university online at https://bit.ly/3pKw8eq. Highly-trained clinicians are available to listen to issues, including anxiety, depression and stress.

“We will continue to do what we can to best support you staying healthy, connected, and learning at The University of Southern Mississippi,” the statement reads.