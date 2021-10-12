Officials from the Petal School District have, for the time being, effectively knocked out all positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the district’s five campuses, with no new cases reported for the week of Oct. 4-8.

That includes all 4,268 students and 670 staff, accounting for a total population of 4,938 in the district.

“I think it’s great, and obviously each week we’re moving in a better direction,” school district superintendent Matt Dillon said. “The numbers that we’re receiving through our weekly telephone calls and virtual calls that we’re having with state officials and local officials, those numbers are trending in a better direction.

“After the first two and a half weeks of school, every week since then we’ve been in a much better spot, when it comes to COVID numbers. So we feel like our protocols are working, and we feel like things are just in a different direction as far as COVID in general. With all that being said, we’re going to make sure we follow our protocols and make adjustments that are safe, but this is very encouraging news for sure.”

The district numbers are broken down as follows, along with numbers from the week of August 23-27 for comparison:

Petal Primary School: Home to 1,074 students and 142 staff members, the school featured zero positives or quarantines among students and staff. For the week of August 23-27, there were 13 new positives and 38 new quarantines among students, along with one new positive case and one new quarantine among staff members.

Petal Elementary School: Home to 607 students and 75 staff, the school featured zero positives or quarantines among students and staff. For the week of August 23-27, there were 13 new positives and 39 new quarantines among students, along with one new positive case and two new quarantines among staff.

Petal Upper Elementary School: Home to 610 students and 73 staff, the school featured zero positives or quarantines among students and staff. For the week of August 23-27, there were 20 new positive cases and 46 new quarantines among students, along with one new positive case and three new quarantines among staff.

Petal Middle School: Home to 744 students and 78 staff, the school featured zero positives or quarantines among students and staff. For the week of August 23-27, there were nine new positive cases and 35 new quarantines among students, along with two new positives and one new quarantine among staff.

Petal High School: Home to 1,233 students and 134 staff, the school featured zero positives among students and staff, and only one student quarantine. For the week of August 23-27, there were 23 new positive cases and 46 new quarantines among students, along with two new positive cases and one new quarantine among staff.

“I think that (sticking to protocols) has something to do with it for sure, and obviously you’re also seeing just numbers in general across the state – especially in our area – going down as well,” Dillon said. “So I think it’s a mixture of having good protocols in place, following those protocols, and our students and families and everybody buying into what we’re doing.

“Then from there, I think we’re just in better shape in regards to COVID in general in our area.”

To keep those numbers on the downswing, officials plan to stick to the district’s Return to School Plan, which was approved by the Petal School District Board of Trustees before the start of the current school year. Among other measures, the plan outlines COVID-19 protocols such as safety methods and what to do in case of outbreaks.

“It’s a safe and solid plan,” Dillon said. “We’re going to continue to adjust and monitor safely, slowly implementing things again that we have normally done prior to COVID.

“As long as we do it in a safe way, and we look at the data we have before us – specifically in our district – that’s how we’ll make decisions moving forward.”