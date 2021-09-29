As the last stop in students’ academic careers before college or the workforce, officials from Petal High School focus on preparing their students for life after high school.

Those efforts recently paid off, as the school recently received the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, which uses ratings and school information to help parents find the right school for their family and improve schools in their district. The College Success Award, which is given annually, honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.

“This is very exciting news,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “Such an important part of what we do at the high school is making sure that our kids are equipped to be college- and career-ready, and this is just a testament to the hard work of our faculty, staff, counselors and administration.

“Our counselors work with our teachers; we have a good (Career and Technical Education) program as well, and all these things marry together for the good of our students. It’s very special to be recognized for our work in preparing our kids for life after high school.”

According to GreatSchools.org, Petal High School is among 1,838 high schools from 25 states that have demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year. School, district, and state education leaders in those states adapted to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenges and provided the critical data transparency needed to help communities understand paths to success from high school to college.

“I think what’s special is, we’re trying to prepare kids for their future,” Dillon said. “It’s so important that we give them every opportunity during their high school years to expose them to college, to expose them to careers.

“Our teachers do a great job of connecting with our students. Also, I think we’re very intentional with the offerings we have for our students, so that they’re best prepared for their next step.”

That includes the time counselors spend working with students to prepare them for that next step, whether that be college, career or military.

“All of this works together, and I just can’t say enough about what our faculty and staff does on a daily basis to provide an excellent educational opportunity,” Dillon said. “And again, they create a strong foundation so they can go off and do great things when they leave Petal High School.”

The College Success Award, along with the regular accolades the Petal District usually receives – such as a Number 1 ranking from the Mississippi Department of Education in accountability scores – leads Dillon to expect a bright future for the high school and the district as a whole.

“When you think about our school district, the way it’s designed, every school is a feeder school to the next school,” Dillon said. “So it’s so important that we’re providing this foundation year after year, throughout their K-12 experience.

“Then once you get to the high school, they’re somewhat specialized, where you can focus on constantly on what you’re going to do for the next 30-plus years of your life. We want to help be a part of that process, and we work closely with our students, just to best prepare them, and I see us continuing to excel in this area and having an intentional focus on preparing our kids.”