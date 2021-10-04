Since 2008, The Dynamic Dyslexia Design and Evaluation Center – better known as the 3D School – has served thousands of children with dyslexia at its facility on South George Street in Petal.

Those 13 years have seen continued growth, necessitating the expansion of the school to an upcoming, $1 million classroom building that will be constructed on the side of the current facility.

“It’ll be a tremendous help, because the need for dyslexia intervention in our area is great,” said Cena Holifield, executive director of the 3D School. “We want to better meet the needs of the children in the Pine Belt area, and this will help us to do that.”

The 5,000-square-foot building will feature six additional classrooms and two more therapy rooms, which will allow the school to up its enrollment from the current 147 children to 200.

Work on the project, which will be handled by Mike Rozier Construction, is expected to start within the next few weeks. Officials hope to have the building completed by the late spring of next year and be ready for students in August 2022.

To help spur along the project, officials are holding a Building Campaign in which participants can buy engraved bricks for $100 each. To contribute to the campaign, visit www.the3dschool.org.

“The building will have a really large front porch area, and we’re going to lay the bricks on the porch,” Holifield said. “We’re hoping that all of our former students and families, and businesses that support the 3D School, will purchase a brick and help us toward the cost of building.”

In addition, officials are also holding a “Demo Day” at a yet-to-be-decided date.

“They’re going to knock down the building that’s (currently) there, where the new building will go,” Holifield said. “They’ll be standing across the street, of course, but they’ll get to watch the old building come down to make way for their new building.

“I got them all little yellow hard hats to wear, so that they can stand across the street, and we’re learning about excavators and bulldozers and heavy equipment. It’s a whole educational unit we’re doing with them during that week. I’m hoping it’s going to be next week after our fall break.”

The 3D School, which accepts second- and third-grade students from the Petal School District, is accredited through the Mississippi Department of Education as a nonpublic special service school. The school’s staff uses a world-class reading remediation program to serve dyslexic students.

Attendees must remain in The 3D School for three years in order to complete the comprehensive dyslexia therapy curriculum. The daily schedule includes dyslexia therapy, language arts, math, social studies and science.

The students also enjoy art and music activities, as well as occasional field trips. All instruction is delivered by licensed dyslexia therapists trained in the William Carey University Dyslexia Therapy Master’s Degree program.

For more information, call (601) 450-3333.