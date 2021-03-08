The University of Southern Mississippi is holding a job fair tomorrow, August 4, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Trent Lott Center on the Hattiesburg Campus.

Information will be available, and interviews will be held on the spot, for several positions within USM’s Physical Plant and Residence Life departments. Available benefits for full-time employees include: health insurance, vision insurance, dental insurance, paid time off and state retirement.

Interested applicants are encouraged to view the full job descriptions and apply online before the fair at jobs.usm.edu. Application assistance will be available at the fair. Applicants are asked to bring resume or work history and references.

