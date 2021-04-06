Coming out of the Easter weekend, Mayor Toby Barker has extended Hattiesburg’s mask mandate one more time, necessitating that residents wear masks in public through May 15 to help continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Barker made the announcement on April 5, when he said those restrictions will begin to phase out if infection numbers remain low.

“We understand that the impact of (Easter gatherings) may not be seen for another couple of weeks,” Barker said. “Also, both of our universities – Southern Miss and William Carey – only have a few weeks left in their spring semester and spring trimester, respectively.

“This (mandate) will get us past the end of both universities’ spring terms and their commencement ceremonies. If numbers at that point – both in active cases and hospitalizations – remain low, we will begin phasing out mask mandates, which I know is welcome news for a lot of folks.”

In early March, Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order that ended the mask mandate throughout the state, although he still encouraged the practice of masking up. However, some counties and cities – including Hattiesburg – extended that mandate, still requiring individuals to wear masks in public places.

“It is time now for people to start using common sense and exercising personal responsibility, and taking steps to get themselves vaccinated,” Barker said. “You have time between now and May 15 to get both doses, particularly if you’re getting Pfizer or Moderna.

“We have asked our residents and businesses to wear masks for nearly a year now, all in an effort to put the health of others and ourselves above the inconveniences we encounter by wearing one,” Barker said. “For the most part, our residents and businesses – and visitors, along with churches and other institutions – have done just that.

“Now, it’s on all of us to show good faith, and show personal responsibility. It’s on us to check on neighbors, friends and fellow church members who are vulnerable, to make sure that we connect them to a vaccine opportunity if they want one.”

According to hospital data from Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley, as of April 5 11 individuals remained hospitalized with COVID-19, with no pending test results. One COVID-positive individual was in ICU, with no pending test results.

In Forrest County, 11,215 residents – or 15% - are fully vaccinated, with 15,708 residents (or 21%) having at least their first dose. Twenty-four percent, or 14,939, of Lamar County residents are fully vaccinated, with 19,898 residents having received at least one dose.

“The two main avenues to get (vaccinations): Hattiesburg Clinic by calling (601) 261-1620 or booking through Iris, or go to covidvaccine.umc.edu and book an appointment there,” Barker said. “But either way, let’s get it done.”