The University of Southern Mississippi softball team and Head Coach Brian Levin announced its 2022 schedule Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Golden Eagles will play 56 games, 30 of which will be played at the Southern Miss Softball Complex, with the season beginning Feb. 11 in Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss will start the season at home, hosting the Black and Gold Invitational, Feb. 11-13, with matchups against North Alabama, Saint Louis, and Samford. A short away doubleheader on Feb. 16, against Southern University will be played before returning home for the Golden Eagle Invitational, Feb. 18-20, to face off against Jacksonville State, Mississippi Valley State, Houston Baptist, and ULM. Southern Miss will then face off against Ole Miss in Oxford on Feb. 22.

The Golden Eagles host the Hub City Challenge Feb. 25-27 as they host SIU Edwardsville, Alcorn State, and Evansville. USM plays in Gainesville, Fla., March 2, against the Florida Gators before traveling to Madeira Beach to take on Central Michigan, Radford, Nebraska-Omaha, Georgia Southern, and Albany, March 4-6.

USM opens Conference USA play at home against North Texas, March 11-13. The Eagles play a single-game against Alabama before heading on the road to take on UAPB, March 16, Middle Tennessee, March 18-20, and McNeese State, March 23.

The Golden Eagles will return home and welcome UAB, March 25-27, before hitting the road to face Jackson State, March 29. Southern Miss will make a pit stop in Hattiesburg to play Mississippi State, April 6, before heading to the east coast with a three-game series at Charlotte, April 8-10. The Black and Gold head back home to play UTEP, April 15-16.

USM continues C-USA play in a three-game series against UTSA in San Antonio, Texas, April 22-24. Before heading back to Hattiesburg, Southern Miss will travel to Starkville, Miss., to take on Mississippi State, April 27. The Black and Gold return home to finish its last homestand of the season against last year's 2021 C-USA Champions, Western Kentucky, April 29 - May 1.

The Golden Eagles end their regular season with a three-game away trip, taking on C-USA rival LA Tech in Ruston, La., May 6-8.

The C-USA Tournament will take place over four days in Denton, Texas, May 11-14. The NCAA tournament will be held May 19-22. The Women's College World Series will be held in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 2-10.