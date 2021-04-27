Sources confirmed to Pine Belt Sports that freshman pitcher Rylie Atherton has opted to enter the transfer portal. Atherton is the third player this week to transfer after Kaylan Ladner and Makenna Pierce entered on Tuesday.

This brings the total of players to transfer or leave the program at nine total during the 2021 season.

Atherton had not made any appearances on the season. In high school, the California native recorded a career 1.96 ERA in 424.1 innings.

Two weeks ago, Mississippi State transfer Taylor Middlebrook left the program while last week freshman Reese Earlywine also opted to transfer. Outfielder Caroline Casey also left the program in March.

In February, left fielder Madison Rayner, third baseman Maddie Vaquez and catcher Breanna Blakenship entered the transfer portal in February.

Rayner was selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference team and led the nation in triples in the 2020 season.

Vasquez batted .250 in five appearances; Caroline Casey appeared in four games while Blakenship had yet to see any action.

Southern Miss currently holds a 20-25 overall record and stand at 2-10 in conference play.

The program’s roster now totals 17 players and carries just two pitchers with eight games left in the regular season.