POPLARVILLE – Two former high school rivals came together on the diamond on Tuesday night to help Pearl River Community College sweep Jones College in a doubleheader that put the Wildcats one game away from winning a state championship.

Sumrall alum Graham Crawford and Purvis alum Dakota Lee participated in some heated Battles for Highway 589, but now the catcher-pitcher duo play together with each delivering key performances against their new common rival of Jones.

Lee had a critical start on the mound for the matchup between the two junior college rivals, while Crawford came up with a go-ahead home run in the second game of the series.

“We are going to recruit the best baseball players in the state of Mississippi,” PRCC baseball coach Michael Avalon said. “We are always going to start local. We have really good talent around here. When those guys do it, the thing about it for a local guy is that this place means something to him. That’s special to see. They wanted the baseball, and they wanted the at-bat. They made the best of it.”

In Lee’s first-ever start for the Wildcats, he recorded allowed one unearned run in seven innings. However, according to Avalon, deciding who should get the first in the doubleheader came down to a literal coin flip between Lee and Landon Harper, who closed the game.

“It was a tough decision between him and Landon Harper. I met with them today, and it got down to a coin toss because they both wanted the coin toss,” Avalon said. “I told them both that they were going to throw, but he (Lee) stepped up.”

Despite the coin flip, Lee and Harper had confidence in one another.

“Leading up to (the game), it was kind of difficult because me and Harp wanted the ball really bad,” Lee said. “The coin toss thing was just whoever got the ball was going to get the job done. That’s what we told each other. It came down to a flip because we knew whoever got the ball was going to get the job done.”

Jones got on the board first with an error setting up an infield RBI single to allow the Bobcats to take a 1-0 lead.

PRCC (31-7, 21-5 MACCC) answered in the fifth inning with an RBI single from John Griffin Bell and then an RBI double in the sixth inning by Austen Izzio to take a 2-1 lead. Kasey Donaldson then added insurance for the Wildcats with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Lee kept the Bobcats off the board for the rest of his outing as he gave up five hits while striking out six batters and walking one, with Harper closing the game in the final two innings.

“My fastball was really good, especially inside early,” Lee said. “I have finally developed a changeup, and I can throw it for strikes. That was probably my best pitch tonight.”

In the second game, the Bobcats again jumped ahead with Oak Grove alum Deejay Booth hitting an RBI single in the top of the first inning. However, a solo home run by Dalton Cummins tied the game 1-1.

Both teams traded runs, with Donaldson hitting an RBI single while Purvis alum Jesse Johnson hit an RBI double tie the game up again at 2-2.

In the fourth inning, a fielder’s choice RBI put Jones (22-18, 15-11 MACCC) back ahead, but again PRCC tied the game with an RBI single from Nick Skaggs.

This set the stage for Crawford, who was a combined for 0-for-5 with three strikeouts at the plate as his former high school coach Larry Knight called pitches against him.

“He had a tough day,” Avalon said. “His old high school coach was calling pitches against him and knows him pretty well, for him to get that big hit there from a guy that knows him so well and to get that big hit in a big game makes that home run special. He kept battling. Graham Crawford embodies everything being a Pearl River Wildcat baseball player is. He is our captain, and there was nobody else that we wanted at the plate in that situation.”

With runners at first and third base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Crawford belted a three-run home run to right field to give PRCC the go-ahead lead.

“I consistently said if I go up there with the right approach, then I’m going to get the job done,” Crawford said. “That’s how I made the whole day. I had a lot of at-bats and a lot of strikeouts, but I knew to just stay with the same approach we worked on all week, and eventually, it would play out.

“Honestly, I wasn’t trying to do anything special. Coach (Avalon) said, ‘Son get the job done,’ and he has told me that before and sometimes I do it and sometimes I don’t, but I knew I was due. I came up to the plate with the same mindset every single time and put the barrel on it.”

It was a proud moment for Lee to see his teammate preserve and deliver in the big moment after struggling.

“I’d never thought I’d like him especially facing him for a couple of years (in high school),” Lee said. “I told him I was proud of him. He had a bad day at the plate, and he came out at the end of the game and pieced one up and got a home run. I told him I was nothing but proud because he stayed locked in, stayed focused and got the job done.”

Like Lee, Crawford gave credit to Lee’s strong outing in the first game and could help but find it comical that the two former adversaries came together in an important rivalry game.

“It’s a lot different,” Crawford said. “But now that we are on the same side, and it’s great. I would much rather play with him than against him.”

With the sweep over Jones, the Wildcats are now one win away from winning the MACCC title.

“The goal we started from the very beginning is that we want to win a national championship or world series,” Crawford said. “Winning state is the short-term goal. We are focused on that. One more game, and we clinch, but that’s not our goal. You win a state championship, and lose in a regional doesn’t do anything for us. We feel like we have time that can win it.”