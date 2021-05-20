Hattiesburg’s baseball program tradition continues as the Tigers had five players sign to play collegiate baseball.

Jermel Ford (Alcorn State), Landon Scott (Southeastern Baptist College), Walton Thompson (Lane College), Khilan Magee (Tugaloo College) and Fredrick Evans (Tugaloo College) became the first players to sign under first-year head coach Brent Barham.

“They are always going to have a special place in my heart,” Barham said. “For this to be my first year as head coach, and I get the honor of having those five and our two other seniors, but those five individuals are very special young men. They have been raised by wonderful families. That really translates into the field. They are amazing ballplayers. I’ve been with some of these guys since the seventh grade. It’s just wonderful to see them succeed. They deserve all the success.”

The five seniors helped Hattiesburg reach the second round of the 5A playoffs this year. This past season, Magee batted .333 and drove in 14 RBI while Evans hit .275 and also drove in 14 RBI with Scott batting .421.

Both Ford and Thompson were two-way players for the Tigers. Thompson batted .200 and held a 3.00 ERA on the mound with Ford hitting .338 and posting a 3.90 ERA.

“I’ve been in the Hattiesburg program for six years,” Ford said. “Who wouldn’t want to play for the Hattiesburg High Tigers for the legendary Coach Joe Hartfield and Coach Brent Barham?

“I’ve been playing with these guys all my life, so getting to play with them in my last year was normal and awesome.”

According to Barham, the group left a major impact on the program.

“Jermel, Walt and Landon Scott were with us when we got a state championship ring in 2018,” Barham said. “I think they all got cheated out of one a year ago because of COVID. It’s fun watching these guys succeed. All of these guys are multisport athletes. They all do wonderful things on whatever field or court they are on. It’s definitely an honor to coach them.

“They are leaving a legacy of how to play the game the right way for the juniors, sophomores and freshmen of this year’s team. They saw how they carry themselves on and off the field. These guys’ academics are through the roof right now. What they did on and off the field is really going to be known for in the future.”