Forrest County Agricultural’s Alec Adams signed his national letter of intent on Monday to further his baseball career with Southwest Mississippi Community College.

“I’m glad that I get to move forward and continue playing baseball and hopefully get up there and do well,” Adams said. “I feel good about it because I just hope that I’ll pitch a little, get stronger, and throw harder.

“I like all the coaches up there. They have a nice indoor facility. They have a good pitching program. It’s a nice campus up there.”

Adams, who is signed as a pitcher, was a four-year starter for the Aggies. In his career, he batted .251 and posted a 3.51 ERA along with 126 strikeouts in 117.2 innings pitched. This past season, Adams’ put up career numbers as he struck 68 batters while walking 21 in 54.2 innings and held a 2.05 ERA.

“He controls the fastball very well. His changeup has gotten better, but he is still working on the breaking ball,” FCAHS baseball coach Gatlin Steelman said. “He just competes, is a competitor, and throws strikes. He wants to dominate and strike people out. My biggest thing for him is that he fills up the zone and wants to win.”

Adams credited Steelman in helping his career.

“The last four years we have been okay; we haven’t won a whole lot of games and all, but I’ve had fun,” Adams said. “Coach (Steelman) has taught me a lot and brought me a long way in baseball. I’ve grown a whole lot in just everything. He’s just helped me over the years.”

Adams is the fourth player to further their career and play college baseball under Steelman since he took over the program three years ago.