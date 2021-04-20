Sumrall High School has now officially named Andy Davis the Bobcats’ head baseball coach.

“Things have just been smooth,” Sumrall Athletic Director Anita Sumrall said. “There hasn’t been (problems) as far with our staff, parents, booster club. It’s been easy compared to when you have new coaches come in and taking over. There can be growing pains there, and it’s been very easy for us.”

Since Davis took the head coaching job, the Bobcats have clinched the Region 7-4A title and has guided Sumrall to a 21-2 record.

Along with being ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 4A by multiple media outlets.

As a team, Sumrall has recorded a batting average of .297 while the pitching staff has posted a 1.43 earned run average.

“It’s something that whenever I became the interim coach, you always hate to have that interim tag put on you,” Davis said. “I tip my hats to my guys and the parents to give me this opportunity. The administration says it’s because we are having a great season, but that is because of my guys. It takes the pressure off for me and my family that’s for sure.”

Davis was placed on an interim status at the start of the season after former coach Larry Knight departed from the program to become Jones College’s next pitching coach.

“To me, this is one of the most prestigious jobs in the state,” Davis said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere. I’m just so blessed that I get the opportunity to have this job.”