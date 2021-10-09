Hattiesburg 52, Florence 0

Hattiesburg wins its third straight game and stays perfect in region play. The Tigers (3-4, 3-0) were again led by Tavares Wade, who accounted for four touchdowns in the first half. Also reaching the end zone were John Weathersby, Dillon Brown and Nicholas Fairley. Next week, Hattiesburg will travel to play Brookhaven.

Oak Grove 52, Meridian 38

Oak Grove (5-1, 3-0) stays perfect in region play after coming out on top in back-and-forth night. After taking a 14-0 lead, the Warriors found themselves trailing 28-14 midway through the second quarter. However, Oak Grove narrowed the deficit 28-21 before halftime. The Warriors maintained the momentum and outscored Meridian 31-7 in the second half. Oak Grove returns home next week to face Terry.

Lumberton 12, Mount Olive 8

In a defensive battle, the Panthers trailed 8-6 at halftime, but rallied from behind to earn their fourth straight win. Lumberton ( 4-2, 3-0) hosts Taylorsville next week.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy 58, Presbyterian Christian 5

PCS drops to 5-2 and 0-2 in district play. Next week the Bobcats host Parklane Academy.

St. Joseph Catholic 48, Sacred Heart 20

Sacred Heart loses its second game on the road and drops to 5-2 on the season. The Crusaders stay on the road next week to face East Rankin Academy.

Brandon 45, Petal 0

Petal (2-4, 0-3) loses its third straight games and stays winless in region play. The Panthers go on the road next week to face Northwest Rankin.

FCAHS 48, Columbia 6

The Aggies continue to search for their first win of the season. FCAHS (0-6, 0-3) goes on the road next week to face Poplarville.