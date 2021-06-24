Sumrall’s Kros Sivley’s high school career will be one that Bobcat fans remember.

Since he was a freshman, Sivley, in some way, has put up ridiculous numbers every season and has had countless memorable nights against some of the toughest competition.

This past season, the left-handed pitcher put up a career-high of 128 strikeouts, which was the second-most in the state of Mississippi, according to MaxPreps. He also posted a 0.96 earned run average and walked just 26 batters in a career-high of 80.1 innings pitched. Sivley now finishes his career with 272 strikeouts in 202 innings, a record of 23-7, and an ERA of 0.87.

Sivley was part of a talented Sumrall pitching staff, but his arm was crucial in helping Sumrall return to the state championship series, which earned him the honor of Pine Belt Sports Baseball Player of the Year.

While the numbers were on par with a typical Sivley year, there was a significant difference this past season for the Sumrall ace. For the first time in his high school career, Sumrall coach Larry Knight, who’s been Sivley’s pitching coach since he was nine years old, was not coaching him. Instead, it was Andy Davis, but interestingly enough, Sivley was not even phased since Davis is a second father in his eyes because Davis and Sivley were next-door neighbors.

“I’ve never thought of him as a coach, more like a second father, really,” Sivley said.” That’s because me and his son would always play when I was younger. I used to always go to (Davis’) house, and he came to mine, so it was always a lot of fun.

“I knew he could count on me, and I could count on him, to be honest, just because we were close. We have known each other forever. He would never get mad at me (during mound visits). He was just trying to calm me down because something went wrong. It helped me breathe a little bit.”

Sivley’s biggest test of the season came against Vancleave in the first game of that series, which had the Bobcats rally from a 6-1 deficit. That game started as one of Sivley’s ugliest games as he gave up six runs off three home runs in the first three innings of the game. Sivley began to lose confidence until Cade Dedeaux hit a two-run home run.

“When Cade Dedeaux hit a home run, I started bawling and crying so bad in the dugout. Before that, I thought the season was over because I thought we were beaten. Then he did that, and I knew it was going to be over.”

Sivley not only completed the game, but he struck out 14 batters. That was also one of four games where Sivley had 12 or more strikeouts.

That game is just an example of how Sivley has proved why he was Sumrall’s ace for the last four years. According to Davis, what’s made Sivley such a great pitcher over the years is simply his love for the game.

“Every day you see Kros, it’s like the first day he’s ever played baseball,” Davis said. “He loves it that much. I wish all players were like that. He loves the game enough to where he works when nobody is watching. He’s a hard worker and gets after it.

“Anytime you have a left-handed pitcher that throws strikes, they are going to be dominant. Then you add in that he throws hard also and has very good offspeed pitches, then that’s a recipe for disaster for any hitter.”

However, one would think that expectations would be almost too high for Sivley. But that’s not quite the case for him because it’s something he embraces.

“I have big expectations for myself too,” Sivley said. “I have goals, and I write all of my goals down each season. It’s both personal goals and team goals like going to state.

“When I was a freshman, I thought I was going to be an absolute stud. That I was going to get drafted and throw 92-93 miles per hour, have a better season than my ninth-grade year and go to state. You always have to set those goals even if you don’t make them usually.”

For Sivley, those expectations are part of the Sumrall baseball culture. It’s not only the goal to win in Sumrall; it’s an even bigger goal to ensure that a player is a role model for the program’s younger players, which for Sivley was a major priority in his career.

“To be really good and to have a good reputation, you really have to work hard,” Sivley said. “I think a lot of kids and people who grow up will remember (my career).

“It helps you because it makes you feel good that you are doing something for your community by playing baseball and showing out for kids. Hopefully, they will want to be like me and be even better.”