Sumrall’s ace pitcher, Kros Sivley is now planning to continue his career at Southern Miss.

According to Sivley, he visited Southern Miss on Tuesday and immediately knew it was the right fit.

“(My recruiting) has been wild,” Sivley said. It’s been different than most people. Right after my junior year, even though it was cut short, I committed to Pearl River for a couple of months. Then I figured out (Sumrall Coach Larry Knight) was going to Jones, so I decommitted. Then later, they released all of their coaches. Southern has been on top of me since the 10th grade. They have always liked me, and they started calling me again this past summer. I got to visit on (Tuesday). I slept on it, and it felt right to me.”

The left-handed pitcher says he looks forward to working with pitching Coach Christian Ostrander, who was named C-USA Assistant Coach of the Year and was elevated to associate head coach last week.

“(Coach Ostrander) seems like he really knows what he is talking about,” Sivley. “He is really open-minded. He doesn’t make you do certain things. Instead, he likes how certain pitchers have different routines. I’m all for that.

“I’m excited. I never thought about going there for real. (On Tuesday), I went on a visit, and I felt really comfortable.”

The 2021 Pine Belt Sports Player of the Year struck out 128 batters, the second-most in the state, posted a 0.96 ERA in 80.1 innings in his senior year. As a four-year starter, Sivley held a 0.87 ERA, posted a record of 23-7, struck out 272 batters and allowed just 78 walks. His efforts on the mound helped lead Sumrall to two state championship appearances in his career.