The Southern Miss football team concluded its fall camp with the team’s second scrimmage.

On the day, the scrimmage again featured over 160 snaps that included live snaps, 7-on-7 and third-down situations.

Overall, the offense looked to have won the day, with the group scoring seven touchdowns and setting up three field goals.

“I saw some good and bad,” Southern Miss football coach Will Hall. “It was an extremely physical day. There was a lot of inside run games with all of the groups. I saw some back and forth. I saw some good and some bad.”

Running Game Has A Big Day

Both Frank Gore Jr. and Darius Maberry rushed for 100 yards, with Gore running for 164 yards on 16 carries and scoring two touchdowns while Maberry ran for 131 yards on 12 carries. Maberry had the longest play of the day as he broke out a 62-yard run that set up a touchdown run for Gore.

In total, the Golden Eagle offense ran for 515 yards on 77 run plays, which is an average of 6.6 yards per carry, while scoring six of the seven touchdowns on the ground. Dajon Richard and Dee Baker both ran for over 50 yards.

Another key highlight was the offensive line, which showed a great improvement compared to the first scrimmage. For Hall, the bulk of the run game’s success stemmed from the offensive line.

“I thought our offensive line really came to play today,” Hall said. “I thought we ran gap schemes, inside runs, had some double teams and good movement. We are really talented at running back. Obviously, Frank Gore is an unbelievable talent, but the other guys are coming on too. We got some good movement up there.”

Hall believes that the offensive line is one of the deepest positions on the team and still has several ongoing competitions.

“(Bryce) Foxworth right now is the leading candidate at right guard,” Hall said. “(John) Bolding is really coming on as he is learning our system. We moved Coker Wright to center and push Arvin (Fletcher), which gives us another snapper. (Kameron) King will play some left guard, and he has really come on to it. I thought our (second team) offensive did some good things today. I think we are two deep at our offensive line, which is rare at the Group of Five level. We feel good about those guys.”

In addition, the fullback was another position that shined in the run game, with Cole Cavallo scoring twice in short-yardage situations. Throughout the day, both Cavallo and Narciuss Driver made key blocks.

“Cole, Driver and Luke Baker are all at fullback, and all had great days,” Hall said. “We are bringing the fullback back, baby. We want to be a physical football program. Cole and Driver have really embraced that fullback role along with Grayson, Ray Ladner and Luke Baker. That tight end room has had arguably as good of a camp as anyone on the team.”

Separation At Backup QB?

Hall wouldn’t answer if freshman Ty Keyes had won the backup quarterback job, but it was obvious he separated himself from freshman Tee Webb.

Keyes not only got more snaps than Webb, but he pulled together a strong outing as he ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Keyes was 6-for-13 and threw for 79 yards, with his longest pass going for 38 yards.

Keyes’ only negative play came in his first drive of the day. Keyes drove the ball into the red zone but was picked off by Josh Carr.

“Ty is a really good football player,” Hall said. “That is really, really, really underwater right now. You give and take. Are his eyes always right? Is he going to the right spot, no. But is he really good? Once Ty learns how to be a quarterback, and he is going to be good. He puts everything has into it. He loves it and is up here all the time, but we do a lot of stuff. This is not some rinky-dink offense. This is the same as the Saints and Patriots do. He has got to make protection checks. He has to make run checks. It’s a lot on him, and he’s learning it, but man, can he play football. I sure am glad that they trusted me enough to coach him.”

Webb was for 4-for-8 and threw for 40 yards but was sacked twice.

“I like both (Keyes and Webb), and Jack Walker is doing well,” Hall said. “He’s becoming a really good quarterback and is coming back from his injury that set him back. I thought Tee made some good plays too. Ty made some really good plays out of the pocket and some broken plays. Some of those he should have made a different play than what he did. You have got to give and take, but you can see the signs of where he is going to be a great player down the road.”

Shorthanded Defense Struggles

The defense struggled most of the day, but the group was without three defensive linemen, including Eriq Kitchen, Tahj Sykes and backup Kristin Booth.

“We had two starting d-lineman out today with Eriq Kitchens and Tahj Sykes,” Hall said. “They are two potential all-conference performers along with Christian Boothe, a second-team guy, who has a chance to be a good football player, so there was three D-linemen missing today.”

The defense managed to force just one interception and five sacks on the day, which included one from linebacker Santrell Latham.

While the defense struggled most of the day, the group did find some redemption in the third-down situations.

“I thought we made some good stops, especially in the red zone and forced field goals,” Hall said. “In the third down period early on, I thought the (first team) defense stopped the (first team) offense. The offense was 0-4, and the defense was 4-0. Then the (first team) offense got a few the next time. They did a good job of not allowing us to score in the red zone, which is a red zone type game. We did give up some yards today between the tackles.”

Key Notes

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Trey Lowe finished the day 11-for-19 and threw for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Along with Gore’s successful day on the group, he also made three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Jason Brownlee made one catch for eight yards, but he was held out for the rest of the scrimmage.

Hall’s Thoughts On Fall Camp

According to Hall, the team will return to practice on Monday and hold competition battles on Tuesday, leading to getting ready for South Alabama.

“The No. 1 word I would have to say is toughness,” Hall said. “We really built a lot of toughness, and we really built a lot of physicalness. We are back to building a physical program. That’s the way we are going to play football in all three phases. I think we took major strides with being tough and physical. We didn’t have a lot of major injuries, but we are a little banged up. We had some d-lineman out today. We held Brownlee out for most of today. Those should be back and ready to roll game time.

“We are off on Sunday. We’ll lift and meet Monday. Tuesday will be competition Tuesday here. We’ll get out there and compete again. Then we’ll start transitioning over to South Alabama and getting ready to start playing Game 1.”