Area High School Football Scores

Sacred Heart 42 West Lincoln 14

Spearheaded by a four-touchdown performance by quarterback Andrew Grubbs, the Crusaders are off to just their ever 2-0 start in school history. Sacred Heart goes on the road next week to face Amite School Center.

Purvis 53 Leake Central 20

The Tornados season-opening win saw multiple players have multi-touchdown games. Running backs Conner Lawler and Keoki Laphand each had a pair of touchdowns. Lawler also had a blocked PAT. Quarterback Jojo Parker threw a pair of touchdowns in his first start. Purvis goes on the road next week to face Pass Christian.

Presbyterian Christian 35 Columbia Academy 6

PCS is off to its first 3-0 start since 2017. Notably, the Bobcats gave up their first touchdown of the season in the second half. PCS hosts Hartfield Academy to start district play next week.

Sumrall 41 Bay High 14

Sumrall starts the year 1-0 and will host Seminary next week.

Oak Grove 43 Seminary 7

The Warriors open the year 1-0 and host rival Hattiesburg next week.

Pass Christian Christian 30 Forrest County Agricultural 20

FCAHS drops to 0-2 and will go on the road to face South Jones next week.

D’Iberville 48 Petal 26

Petal drops to 1-1 and goes on the road to face Columbia.

Ocean Springs 43 Hattiesburg 8

Hattiesburg drops to 0-2 and will face Oak Grove next week.

Resurrection 48 North Forrest 6

North Forrest falls to 0-2 and hosts East Marion next week.

Lawrence County 12 Lumberton 6

Lumberton opens the year 0-1 and will host Poplarville next week.