Work continues on pace for the new East Hardy Street bridge that connects Petal and Hattiesburg over the Leaf River, as foundation pilings have been installed and pile caps have been poured.

Workers also have constructed a temporary equipment structure for the upcoming bridge, which is a collaboration between the City of Petal, the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County. If all goes according to plan, the $15.2 million bridge will be completed by March 2023.

“We’ll probably see steel spans going across the river (in about a month or so),” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “The board is so proud of this bridge; having that connectivity between Petal and Hattiesburg is so important.

“Those people on (one) side of the river in Forrest County will have access to the education, the health care. All the amenities will be easily accessible for everybody on both sides of the bridge.”

The project will see a new roadway beginning on East Hardy Street just east of Lee Street before going over the river just south of the current bridge. The roadway will stop just north of Carterville Road in Petal.

“It should be good for generations to come,” Hogan said. “With it being free-spanning, we don’t have to worry about the river’s undercurrent compromising the structural soundness of the bridge.”

The current 70-year-old bridge, which sees approximately 10,000 vehicles per day, will remain open to traffic until the new bridge is finished. The design will feature archways at both ends with the words “Forrest County” on the front.

Officials had originally considered demolishing the current bridge, but after learning that endeavor would cost approximately $1 million, the decision was made to leave the structure and transform it into a pedestrian bridge. The funds for that project will come from the Leaf and Bouie Redevelopment District, which was recently established to take the taxes from each side of the Leaf and Bouie rivers and reinvest them back into those areas of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County.

“Obviously our finances and budget will play a large decision in that, but at some point we’ll have to re-evaluate if we’re able to maybe do upgraded lighting (and similar measures on our side),” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “I know there are some aesthetic things we can do on our side that won’t be budget-busters.

“The river district can play a huge part in it, so we’re looking forward to sitting down with (Hogan) and (Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker) to talk about what they would like that to look that down there.”

Funds for the project came from a 2018 special session of the Mississippi Legislature, when members of that board passed House Bill 1. That bill used an emergency bridge and replacement fund – known as the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund – as part of the Mississippi Modernization Act of 2018. Forrest County’s receipt of the $15.2 million was announced in late January 2019 during a news conference near the site of the bridge.

The East Hardy Street bridge was one of the Forrest County road and bridge projects listed on an emergency list for repairs and one of 163 across Mississippi to receive funding that was channeled through the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $15.2 million allotted to Forrest County was the largest for any county in the state.