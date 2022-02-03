Hattiesburg Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado is addressing the City of Hattiesburg employee pay raises that were announced in 2021, saying some of those raises may not come through until this summer – about a year after the increases were approved.

Delgado brought up the issue at the Feb. 7 work session of Hattiesburg City Council, where she said if that holds true, certain employees will not get their raises until the city prepares for its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget, which will take place in August.

“For almost an entire year, employees and their families must wait for a raise announced with great fanfare by the city back in the fall of 2021,” Delgado said. “While employees are happy to get raises, it is concerning that raises for the coming fiscal year are announced, but will not be awarded until the end of that year.

“If the announcement of raises included an explanation of when the raises would actually be received, and why raises will not be awarded until that time, there would likely be fewer questions and complaints from employees.”

Delgado said when she encourages employees to talk to members of the city’s administration, they express concern about possible retribution.

“It would be helpful if the administration would communicate the rationale for the delay in time for raises to be given,” she said. “Our hard-working employees, the city’s greatest asset, deserve an explanation. In addition, the (Mississippi) Treasury Department recently published that (the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funds may be used to provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors.

“The final rule provides a definition for premium pay, along with a list of eligible workers. The city has many workers who fit within the given categories. It is time we get excited about the people who work for the city and venture to pay them equitably. Here is our opportunity.”

Delgado said the Hattiesburg Water and Sewer Department has a minimum pay scale of $14 or $15 an hour, while other departments have a minimum pay rate as little as $10-12 an hour.

“There should be one minimum for the city, period,” she said. “One thing that really gets me … (some members of the administration) justify water and sewer getting more, because they generate income through the water department and that kind of thing.

“But any department of the city generates income, if we all work for the city. If I’m working in traffic, and I’m writing tickets, then that generates income. Why would you use that as a measure as why a department should get more, if the city is one entity?”

Delgado also expressed concern about how some employees who are doing the hardest work – such as in the Public Works Department – are getting paid some of the lowest wages.

“Especially when you think of winter extremes and summer extremes, these people are outside all day for the most part,” she said. “And they’re expected to work out there.

“The (American Rescue Plan Act) money allows the city to pay them as much as $13 an hour above their current pay rate. These are the people that the city should be running to increase their pay, because they have an opportunity to do right by them. But it’s as if that’s neither here nor there.”