The problems with trash pickup provider WastePro in the Town of Sumrall seem to have abated, at least for the time being.

Over the past month or so, town officials have fielded several complaints about the service – including service running more than a day behind or not all trash being picked up – but residents have seen improvement since last week.

“We had a real good week; we did not have any complaints called in,” Mayor Joel Lofton. “We saw our regular driver – she was in the truck running it, so I think that made a huge difference in their ability to complete the route in their normal time.

“Hopefully, that’s the start of a return to normal and the good service that we’ve experienced in the past.”

Lofton said many of the previous issues had been caused by circumstances out of WastePro’s control, such as employee absences because of illness. Because those issues had become so regular, however, officials had explored the option of contracting with another provider, including Lamar County.

However, as more than a year remains on the current contract with WastePro, Lofton reiterated his desire to remain with that company going into the future, as long as WastePro remains committed to providing the service outlined in the contract.

“We, of course, will always look at all options,” Lofton said. “We are under contract with them, and so long as they’re holding up their end of the contract, we’re obligated to stay there.

“But I think it’s wise that we go ahead and become aware of our options, should things need to change.”

Although Lamar County residents do not pay a separate fee for solid waste pickup, they are assess an additional 5.4 mills in taxes.

Lofton said if that option is explored, Sumrall officials would need to seek approval from the Mississippi Legislature to increase millage on all town taxpayers by an amount that would generate the same revenue as the 5.4-mill increase generates in the county.

“When this contract ends, we will advertise for service again,” Lofton said. “I think part of the competitive process of putting in bids to provide the service is making sure that we know who’s out there, and making sure they know that we’re open for business and we like bids.

“If nothing else, when this contract ends and we take new bids, we’ll have a list of potential options developed. But I do hope that we can continue in this contract; it was signed for a reason, and I want to have good service for the town. If (WastePro) lives up to their end of the bargain, I would say it is (good service).”

The last time the town’s trash service went out to bid, WastePro was the only company to offer its services.

“There are some others out there, but for whatever reason, they elected not to bid on Sumrall at the time,” Lofton said. “They may see it differently when we open up the bids.”