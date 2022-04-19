When Tametria Conner Dantzler’s 8-year-odl son Conner was diagnosed with autism, she was inspired to found Disability as an Ability Toward Success: Moms on the Move – known as D.A.T.S.M.O.M. – a non-profit organization for families of children on the autism spectrum to help with the struggles of navigating that disorder.

Dantzler’s organization is now seeing the fruits of that labor, as three students – two of whom are from Hattiesburg – were recently announced as the first recipients of the Conner Dantzler Autism Scholarship Fund, which was created to help support and celebrate the unique needs and interests of children and young adults on the autism spectrum. The scholarship recipients are 16-year-old John Bell III and Jeffrey Burton II – both of Hattiesburg – along with Jaxson Jordan of Montgomery, Alabama.

“My husband and I were overjoyed that we were able to use some of our resources to bless three deserving young people, two being from your hometown,” said Dantzler, who is a graduate of Hattiesburg High School. “We launched this scholarship fund in January of this year, so these are the first recipients.

“To see the children’s eyes light up and their parents’ gratitude makes our hearts warm. Often time, individuals on the spectrum are overlooked and not celebrated for their unique interest and different abilities. These scholarship fund will honor, celebrate, uplift our kids who are striving to shift their disability into an ability.”

Bell and Burton are brothers who were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, both of whom earned a $1,000 need-based scholarship. Their mother, Monique Smith, said she is constantly seeking information and resources to learn more about ways to help her sons navigate their autism journeys.

“The current goal for Jeffrey is to learn how to communicate verbally his wants and needs,” she said. “Jeffrey is considered non-verbal and thrives off of routine, cues and gesture from others.

“My goal for John is for him to increase his understanding of basic life concepts. John is currently a ninth-grader, but functions on a third- to fourth-grade level.”

The boys were presented with checks for the scholarship on April 18 in Hattiesburg.

“There is no scholarship fund of this nature that exists,” Dantzler said. “I’m not looking for academic scholars and you don’t have to use the funds solely for educational purposes. I’m looking for the underdog.

“I’m looking for the child who was told he or she wouldn’t talk or would be in contained classes because their behavior was so bad. I want to celebrate the child who has been trying to tie his or her shoe laces for 5 years and finally accomplished this fine motor goal.”

The Dantzler family will award two scholarship each year. One of those will be awarded based on a need, while the other will be a progress-based scholarship.

Applications can be requested beginning January 15th of each year. The application deadline is February 15 of each year, and preference is given to individuals on the spectrum who reside in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

To request a scholarship, email datsmom@datsmom.org. Individuals who need accommodations to complete the application can call (334) 669-6590.

“I saw the lack of support for parents when my son was diagnosed,” Dantzler said. “I used my platform, talent and knowledge and experiences I acquired on my own journey to in turn empower and equip other parents.”