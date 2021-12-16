Looking ahead at future growth in the Town of Sumrall, town officials have approved several maintenance projects at the Sumrall lagoon, which is located just north of The Oaks subdivision and treats all the waste from the town’s residents and businesses.

The measures, which were passed at the Dec. 7 meeting of the Sumrall Board of Aldermen, include reviews of a lagoon 3-D imaging project, a quote for stabilizing the chlorine house at the lagoon, a quote to replace the piping in the contact chamber at the lagoon, a quote for relocating chlorine treatment at the water treatment plant and quotes for building a shelter for the generator at the water treatment plant.

“It’s really important for us to know our capacity for growth, and to be able to plan,” Mayor Joel Lofton said. “It’s one of the things we’ve talked about all along – we need to be looking not only to take care of the present, but we need to take care of the future.

“Public works projects are slow and expensive, so the board authorized a really good assessment of where we stand today, with our capacity for growth. We didn’t want get to next year with new houses coming in, and all of a sudden we’re at capacity.”

While officials have only received preliminary reports on the lagoon so far, Lofton said those reports show the site is currently in good shape. However, the lagoon is approximately 40 years old, so officials are taking pre-emptive measures before any problems do occur.

“Over time, every facility such as that has to have pretty substantial maintenance,” Lofton said. “When we have the final reports and are able to see exactly what our engineer’s take is on it, it’ll help us to see roughly when we would need to plan to undergo the major work.

“We’re talking half a million to a million dollars somewhere down the road, and I think it best that we be able to plan for it and save for it. It’s nothing that’s broken; it’s kind of like changing the oil in your car. We’re safe, we believe, for a number of years.”

The contact chamber is the part of the lagoon where treatment actually takes place; replacing the piping is part of the regular maintenance at the site.

“With the treatment process, some of that creates a good bit of wear and tear on the piping and such,” Lofton said. “So it’s normal maintenance, but we are due for some of the improvements there on the contact chamber.

“Nothing has failed and nothing has broken, but we want to mend any issues. So we’re looking to move forward with those as a preventative measure now.”

Lofton said in the 40 years or so the lagoon has been on that site, there has been some undermining caused by erosion and the movement of water in the area. Those issues have necessitated the quote for relocating chlorine treatment at the lagoon.

“The slab that the chlorine treatment facility is on is undermined and cracked,” Lofton said. “We had evaluated it and considered repairing it, but the cost to repair it was significantly more than the cost of replacement.

“So we will have a temporary move and rebuild that site back to the original – or probably better – specifications. Rather than attempt to repair it at a greater cost, we’ll save considerably by more or less starting over.”