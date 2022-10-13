Five months ago, the Petal Lady Panthers softball team made history by becoming the first team to ever bring home the Class 6A Softball State Championship to The Friendly City.

For that accomplishment – and all their work leading up to that – the team has been named as the Grand Marshal of the upcoming annual Christmas Parade, which will be held at 4 p.m. December 3 on the streets of downtown Petal.

“They did something that has never been done before in the history of Petal, and that’s bring home a state softball championship,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want to honor them because we know the tremendous amount of work it took for the team, the parents of the team members, the coaching staff and administrators to support them to bring home that state championship trophy.

“We’re proud of them, and we’re proud of the distinction they brought to Petal.”

The parade will take its usual route, starting at Dirt Cheap on North Main Street and ending at Hinton Park on South Main Street. After the parade reaches the park, officials will light the city’s Christmas tree.

Attendees can also take part in “Christmas in the Park,” which will include live music along with food and craft vendors. The Festival of Trees will also be on site, in which various Christmas trees – which are sponsored by local businesses and individuals – will be on display along the park’s walking track.

“Everybody has their tree decorated with their own artistic flair,” Wilson said. “There is an adoption fee for the trees, and most people just bring an artificial tree.

“We are already out of trees that we had that you could adopt that are already pre-lit; those have all been claimed or reserved. So now you would need to bring your own tree.”

Anyone interested in setting up a tree can find an application on the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.petalchamber.com.

“(The Christmas parade) is just one of the main Petal events that bring our community together and make it truly unique to our city,” Wilson said. “Of course, cities across the country all have their own parades, but each one is unique to its own community.

“So I think part of the charm of the Petal Christmas Parade is, it truly is a hometown parade. It’s charming and a very safe parade for our kids and their families to come to.”

For safety reasons, North Main and South Main streets will be closed off along the parade route.

“We just ask for people to stay off the streets,” Wilson said. “We know that candy can fall a little close to the floats, but we’ll have walkers by the float who will try to push the candy and goodies … toward the people.

“That’s a safety hazard, if kids are allowed to run up to the floats to try to get candy and trinkets.”

The Panthers defeated Hernando 6-1 on May 22 in Game 3 of the championship series. Pitcher Natalie Herrington, who got the last strikeout of the game on her 99th pitch, was named MVP.

It was the first state title for Petal (26-5) in fast-pitch, in the program’s third shot in the state finals, although the Panthers won it all in slow-pitch in 2006. Hernando (28-12) was denied a chance to repeat as 6A champions.

Wendy Hogue, who coached the team to the championship, started the fast-pitch program at Petal in 2000, and established the Panthers as a force in the softball world before moving on to coach first at William Carey then at Southern Miss.

She left USM after the 2019 season to return to Petal for the chance to coach her daughter and a talented senior class. She officially retired after the championship win.

In late May, city officials held a victory party for the team at Hinton Park, which was presided over by Mayor Tony Ducker, Petal School District superintendent Matt Dillon and Hogue.

“There’s a lot of lessons we can learn (here),” Ducker said at the party. “When you guys get older, you will remember the things that were talked about, the things you went through.

“This is something you’ll remember for the rest of your life. If you guys will hold up your end of the bargain, the city will hold up our end of the bargain, and we’ll continue to meet right here after every season.”