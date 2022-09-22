From the moment Deborah Smith and her siblings’ father passed away, her family has had trouble with Forrest Memorial Gardens cemetery on Carterville Road in Petal – to the point where they say their father’s grave was dug in the wrong spot at his funeral.

Even after that, Smith said her family was required to pay “astronomical prices” to have the plot dug for her mother when she passed away – and still to this day, the family is unsure whether the plots purchased by their parents are even listed in the register. Smith’s family was one of many who attended a September 22 meeting at Petal Civic Center headed up by Secretary of State Michael Watson, who addressed several of those concerns, along with issues such as ownership and maintenance of the cemetery.

“All we really want to know is where our loved one is; we put a marker down and it’s been gone six years," Deborah sister’s said. “We were grieving.

“We know the vicinity, but the exact place to put the marker, we’ve not been able to find out. I just need to know how to find out exactly where (our father) is to place a marker so we don’t get it wrong.”

For the last several years, Forrest Memorial Gardens has drawn the ire of residents with loved ones buried there, most recently because of unkempt grounds and legal matters raised by the death of the former owner of the site. During that time, the cemetery has been registered to Preston O. Lewis of Petal, who recently passed away.

“So that kind of complicates it a little further,” Mayor Tony Ducker said in a previous story. “His wife, I don’t think she lives in Petal, but she’s in the area.

“I’ve got quite a few questions along those lines (regarding ownership), but I think from a legal matter, they still own it – the entity they had it under still owns it. But hopefully, the Secretary of State can sort some of this stuff out.”

In September 2016, Delbert Hosemann, who then served as Secretary of State, said the cemetery was in danger of being seized by the state and sold to the highest bidder Lewis falied to make arrangements to pay at least $22,477 – and possibly up to $32,000 – that Hosemann’s office said was owed to the cemetery’s perpetual care fund. That was after a 2012 audit discovered that officials from the cemetery had not remitted the proper amount required by state law to that fund.

A consent agreement was then drawn up between the cemetery and the Secretary of State’s Regulation and Enforcement Division, in which cemetery officials agreed to deposit 15 percent of the sales price of ground interments to the perpetual trust funds.

Hosemann said those payments were made for a few years, until Lewis ceased paying into the fund.

“Mr. Lewis made payments of about $7,500 over the years – he was to pay about $374.42 per month,” Hosemann said. “That money would go into a perpetual care trust for keeping the cemetery up to the standards that we expect – cutting the grass, fixing the roads and the other things that you expect for a cemetery to be well-run.

“He indeed (made those payments) before he quit, citing that he didn’t have the money or health problems or whatever.”

After discovering that Lewis had ceased making payments, Hosemann conducted another audit that showed Lewis had also been selling pre-need funeral goods – such as caskets, burial containers, memorial markers or grave opening and closing fees – without putting those funds into the perpetual care trust.

Officials from Watson’s office did not return a call for comment by press time, but Ducker said to the best of his knowledge, those payments had not been made.

“To my understanding, the problems that plagued it have continued,” he said. “But at first look, you want to, at the very least, get the grass cut and make sure it doesn’t fall into a state of disrepair.”

Perpetual care cemeteries are regulated by the Regulation and Enforcement Division of the Secretary of State’s office.

Exempt cemeteries include cemeteries that are affiliated with or owned by churches or religious societies, established fraternal societies, municipalities, or other political subdivisions of the State of Mississippi. Also exempt are family cemeteries, family burial grounds, and community cemeteries.​

“Obviously, this is a very emotional issue; perpetual care cemeteries are one of the things that we regulate, so coming here and asking questions, finding out more information from people who have loved ones buried – or who have already bought plots – it’s important for us to gather all the information,” he said. “As we hear more stories from individuals who have dealt with the current owner, as well as past owners, it’s really unraveling more questions than we had when we came here.

“So I’ve been in touch with the (district attorney) already tonight, and we’re going to get with him to see if there’s any kind of criminal activity that’s going on. I hope that’s not the case, but if it is, we’ll make sure that we proceed as needed.”

Watson said he has recently dealt with a similar case at a cemetery in Pascagoula.

“It was a very emotional situation; we have folks with loved ones who are buried out there who have been disrespected and possibly buried in the wrong plots, and who knows what has happened?” he said. “Folks get emotional, and I understand that.

“What I have charged our team with is, let’s share the facts. Sometimes it’s not very fun and not very politically popular to do so, but we want to make people understand that we’re … trying to get more information from them so we can understand the entire situation.”