The City of Petal has once again been ranked the safest city in Mississippi by SafeWise, a nationwide organization that contextualizes national crime and safety trends to show how those numbers affect individuals and your neighborhoods.

In the most recent study by SafeWise – which is the eighth annual one released by the company – Petal ranked ahead of, in order, Brandon, Hernando, Clinton, Long Beach, Ocean Springs, Bay St. Louis, Oxford, Richland and Horn Lake.

“We have a history, but the way I see it, every year is a new year,” Ward 5 Alderman Drew Brickson said. “I think that’s important, because that’s the way that we look at it from a police perspective, and as a fire department, and from animal control to even the mayor.

“Each year, we have to look at how we can make sure we’re doing everything we can as a city with our policies, our equipment, our community outreach and our training to make sure that we rank high. But it’s not the ranking we’re after; it’s making sure our citizens are safe. The No. 1 ranking is a byproduct of a lot of people who do a lot of hard work every day, day in and day out.”

As part of the study, SafeWise officials took into account such factors as violent crime rates, property crime rates, interesting findings, other safest cities, methodology, how to make a safe home, how other cities compare, and how other states compare.

“I’m proud, but this is not about the ranking – it’s about how we do our job every day, and you’ve got to take your hats off to our law enforcement officers and our dispatchers,” Brickson said. “It’s a team effort, and that team involves our Petal community – our citizens being eyes and ears out there.

“We get reports and we get indicators, and that’s information that we can use to make this a safer community, and that’s really what it’s all about – we’re a community, and we’re safer because of our community. I always reach out to people to say, ‘Hey, if you see something, call it in, or if you have a question and see something suspicious or something that doesn’t look right, let somebody know.’ If it’s harmless, great; if it’s something that needs to be checked out, (we can do that).”

In SafeWise’s 2022 State of Safety survey, 45 percent of Mississippians expressed that they had high levels of concern daily, despite an 11 percent decrease in property crimes year over year.

However, Mississippi’s safest cities generally have lower crime rates than the rest of the state.

In addition, despite an 11 percent decrease in property crimes year over year, Mississippi stayed above the national average, ranking 21 over the United States average of 19.6.

According to Safewise, Mississippi's violent crime rate increased year over year from 2.6 reported per 1,000 residents to 2.9, which is well under the national average of 4.0.

“If you look at (our) dispatch unit, at the number of hours and calls that are received here every day, they are unspoken heroes, because they are the first ones you talk to when you dial 911,” Brickson said. “Dispatchers are the eyes and ears of our police department, so they’re a critical component of this process

“If any one of those components has a breakdown, the whole system if affected. So this is a ranking, and I’m here to help with marketing, but to me, it’s about the day-to-day operations that our people do to make us a better community.”

For more information, visit www.safewise.com.