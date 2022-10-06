Back in December 2019, Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt came before the Petal Board of Aldermen to address a previous request for pay raises for his department, including $67,000 for himself, $60,000 for assistant chief, $54,000 for captain, $50,000 for lieutenant, $45,000 for officer, $40,000 for patrol officer, $41,025 for motorcycle officer, $34,875 for dispatcher and $36,814 for administrative assistant.

Those measures – along with raises for other officials in the city – have been granted, making the police chief the highest-paid official in the city at $67,00 per year. Two budget cycles ago, Hiatt was at $52,000 per year.

“This spring, we budgeted for the police (department) raises in last year’s budget, but they budgeted not to take it until January, with the commitment that we would look at our budget year-end numbers and see if we had the capacity to do raises for the firefighters as well, and we were able to,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “So the only changes are the ‘pecking order,’ in my belief that it should be mayor, police chief, the city clerk, and then the fire chief.

“So the fire chief (Joe Hendry) actually didn’t take his raise until all the men got their raises last spring, and then we were able to come back in and give the fire chief and fire assistant chief raises in this past budget. That allowed us to kind of have the pecking order we wanted.”

The mayor, meanwhile, brings in an annual salary of $60,000, while city clerk Melissa Martin earns $65,000 per year. Fire chief Joe Hendry takes in an annual salary of $63,000, while assistant fire chief Marion Sims earns $56,000 per year.

“Speaking of if you’re going to kind of have it set up as a business, you kind of want to be able to set your pecking order like that,” Ducker said. “Obviously, the clerk’s position is a very important position. Corporately speaking, you want your people to be in the right position, and we’re in a situation where we do seem to be fully-staffed all around, so now it’s really addressing pay in these situations.

“We believe our revenue will look pretty much the same next year, so instead of across-the-board raises, you would do more of merit pay if money allows. Every dollar that comes in our hands get squeezed on pretty hard when we go to the budget process, so even if we can’t do certain things, we always will look at it and see what our capabilities are.”

In contrast, Hattiesburg police chief Peggy Sealy draws an annual rate of $95,000.

“I think you are competing,” Ducker said. “Obviously, I can’t pay somebody with money we don’t have, for starters, and all 11,000 people in town have to be able to afford to live here. So we need to be very conscious of every dollar that comes into our coffers, but we are coming into a season where revenue is better, so we can address a lot of things such as paving and infrastructure, which is very important.

“Also, when you get good people, we need to understand going forward the market has changed a good bit, so we need to address pay as well. We also want to address pay on the upper end, because you always want to promote from within, but you would like to have capabilities for those who come in and have decent pay as well, and I think we’ve been able to do that over the last few budget cycles.”

Ducker said he’s fine with the new established rate, which makes him the fourth-highest paid official in the city.

“I’m at what I hired on at,” he said. “I think you start thinking about the police, you start thinking about the clerk’s position, and I think about the aldermen, and they’re making $12,000 (a year) right now, and you think about the liability they take on,” Ducker said. “So is it ever going to be worth it, based on what you would love to pay, especially when you start talking about police and fire?

“No, but at the same time we need to acknowledge the job that they’ve done for us in both of those departments; they’ve done a fantastic job for us.”