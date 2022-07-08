Officials from the City of Petal have corrected an issue that was causing sewer backups into at least three homes on Hillcrest Drive.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the problem was caused by a “root ball,” which occurs when the roots from several trees get tangled together and cause blockage. The issue was addressed during an executive session at the July 5 meeting of the Petal Board of Alderman, and staff from the City of Petal Public Works department visited the residences soon after to fix the issue.

“The decision that was made was to go in there and for (engineers) to get us some information on the cost of cleanup, and bring us those numbers,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “But I haven’t got those numbers, so this is a fantastic time for me to get back with them and say ‘hey, we need that.’

“Initially, I thought it was some of the boring that was taking place – we just did the boring – but then it turns out we think it was actually the root ball that affected it.”

To help prevent further issues, Ducker is expecting money from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill from the federal government that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021 in to help the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, Ducker has had conversations with city engineer John Weeks to make sure the city gets it share of the funds to make improvements to the sewer system.

“With some of that money that’s about to come in here … we want to be sure we can make improvements to make the system better, so we can get rid of a lot of the issues that we’ve had, and prepare for some of the growth that we’ve been having,” Ducker said. “We’ve got a very proactive plan – we’ve been on the front of this from the get-go, after having signed an $11 million contract with (Hattiesburg engineering firm) Shows, Dearman and Waits to where we can take sections of it out.

“That’s really going to allow us to pick out projects as the money becomes available, so we’re going to be smart with the tax dollars and push them as far as we can.”

Ducker said because the city’s sewer system is several years old, it receives an abundance of water infiltration that wouldn’t be expected from a more modern system.

“That means when it rains, we can see our meter, and the amount we pay to Hattiesburg (for treatment), go up,” he said. “So water is getting into our system, and that’s not unusual – any municipal system, or any older system, is going to have that.

“But the goal is to try to make it better. We’ve got some projects that are coming up as part of that contract that should make it a lot better. It’s something that needs to be done on a consistent basis; we’ve just always haven’t had the funds to be proactive with it. So this should make it better – it’s a big deal.”

In March, city officials announced the city was expected to see approximately $300,000 in savings over the next several years after the Petal Board of Aldermen recently approved the refinancing of a portion of the water and sewer bonds that were originally approved in 2006 and refinanced in 2015.

That equates to approximately $27,000 a year between now and 2023, when the bonds are expected to be paid off by the city. Initially, the savings were calculated to be approximately $203,000, but higher rates kicked that up to the $300,000 figure.

“I think ARPA fund deadlines are committed by 2024, done by 2026, and now you’re getting closer and closer to 2028 and 2032, when that $15 million bond is completely paid off,” Ducker said. “That (bond) was under (former mayor) Carl Scott, under that administration.

“Part of it gets paid off in 2028, but the problem, you don’t see any gain until 2032, when it’s completely paid off. What happens is, after you pay off one part of it, the amount you have to pay on the other one goes back up, so you still have to commit about the same amount of money.”

ARPA measures include public health expenditures, addressing negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, serving the hardest-hit communities and families, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Broken down even further, those measures entail: