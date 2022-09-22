For the second year in a row, the Petal High School Marching Band is gearing up to host the Petal Invitational as a competition highlight for 18 bands from across the state of Mississippi.

This year’s event will take place from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. October 15 at Panther Stadium, on the campus of Petal High School. The competition was instituted last year, in large part, because of the lack of similar events in the area.

“There’s actually not another competition within four hours of this one, so we wanted to open the opportunity for bands to not have to travel such long distances just to get quality feedback from judges,” said Brittany Swindoll, director of Petal bands. “Last year when we created this contest, there was one in the area; that one does not happen anymore.

“Then there was one on the Coast, which was 90 miles away and doesn’t happen anymore, so on this particular weekend, it is just us and Itawamba Community College (that play host), which is about a four-hour drive. So we needed a place for southern Mississippi bands to come and get feedback, and it turns out bands from all over the state come here.”

Those bands come from as far north as DeSoto County and as far south as Harrison County. Each band will have the chance to showcase the numbers that they will use in other championships throughout the state.

“Our competition is the week before state championships, so this is everyone’s final read before they go to our final performance of state championships on the following weekend,” Swindoll said. “So this is the very last chance for feedback, and it’s generally aimed towards those who are going to championships.

“Usually, people don’t come to this show unless they are planning on competing the following weekend for a championship.”

Although Petal will be hosting the event, their band will not actually compete there.

“Petal will actually be performing exhibition at this; we will not be competing,” Swindoll said. “Then Pearl River Community College is coming in to do exhibition as well.

“It’s pretty standard practice – almost just like a common courtesy to not perform at your own show. Showchoir does the same thing; they don’t compete at their own show.”

Les Burcaw, president of the Petal Band Boosters, said the event is always beneficial to the participating students.

“We do this for the kids; we do all this for the kids,” he said. “It’s such a great learning experience for them, and it’s a way to socialize them with other people they wouldn’t typically get to meet.

“Bands come in, and the kids are all mingling around with each other and learning about their school and the other schools. So it’s just a great opportunity for the kids.”

Tickets to the competition are $15 each and can be purchased at the gate, or in advance at www.petaltickets.com.

“We got an outstanding turnout last year, to have been pretty much last-minute,” said Michelle Wade, treasurer of the Petal Band Boosters. “I think we had an exceptional turnout, and it was nothing like compared to what we’re going to do this year.

“It’s so advertised this year, and I expect it to be at least double this year, as far as the crowd.”

Because officials had more time to plan this year’s event, they expect it to be more streamlined – and larger – than last year’s inaugural event.

“Last year, we realized real quick what we would have to do to make this year go off without a hitch,” said Niki Shelbourn, vice president and events chair for the Petal Band Boosters. “This year will be (better) not only for spectators that are coming, but also for the participants and their families that are coming.

“We have Kona Ice and our jump houses that are coming at 11 (a.m.), so if families and spectators got there early, kids would have something to do to pass the time until the gates open at 1 (p.m.).”