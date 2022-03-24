The Petal Downtown FAM Jam made a successful comeback last fall after being shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to return in full force for the spring version.

The upcoming Fam Jam – short for Food, Art and Music – will be held from 4-7 p.m. April 2 on South Main Street, near Regions Bank and Grand Central Outfitters. The family-free event, which is put on by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, is free and open to the public and will feature food, music and other activities.

“I’m thrilled,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s so good to get back into the swing of things, and FAM Jam has always been a favorite event for the Petal community.

“The fall one went very well, and everybody enjoyed it – the weather was nice. So we’re looking forward to a repeat performance of that.”

Downtown FAM Jam will feature local artists, craftsmen and food vendors, as well as musical entertainment by and 18 Miles. In addition to the food and music, the free event also will feature children’s activities, such as fun play areas and games.

An Easter egg hunt will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and stay throughout the duration of the FAM Jam.

“Of course, there are lots of events going on, so people will have the opportunity to go from one event to another and take part in several different festivals and fundraisers in the Petal community,” Wilson said. “We’ll be having the Cause for Paws event at Hinton Park during the day, and then (attendees) can come on down to Petal FAM Jam after that and enjoy the rest of the evening.”

To ensure safety, Main Street will be closed between Regions Bank and Panther Credit during the event. Shoppers will still be able to visit any businesses that are regularly open along that thoroughfare.

“It will definitely be a street event, where people can cross the street safely and enjoy the vendors and participate in lots of fun,” Wilson said.

Although the event was originally planned as an annual gathering, Wilson would like to continue this year’s method of at least twice a year. To that end, another FAM Jam is expected some time in the fall.

Vendors are welcome to call Grand Central Outfitters and (769) 390-7190 for information on booth space.

“It’s family friendly, whether you’re in your 80s and enjoy the crafts and walking around, or your little one is enjoying the (games),” Wilson said in a previous story. “There’s something for everybody.”