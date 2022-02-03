The Petal Board of Aldermen recently agreed to enter into a mutual aid agreement with three volunteer fire departments in Forrest County – which Petal officials say would allow the Petal Fire Department to go outside the bounds of the city to assist and share resources with those VFDs during emergencies – but officials from those departments are seemingly nixing that idea.

The agreement was unanimously approved at the Feb. 1 board meeting, when aldermen voted to enter into the agreement with Sunrise, Macedonia and the Glendale portion of North Forrest. However, Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown and Brandon Odom, who serves as fire chief of the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, said they are not interested in entering the agreement and it has not been approved by the VFDs.

“Nobody reached out to us about it,” Brown said. “They put the cart before the horse.”

On Feb. 2, Mayor Tony Ducker and Petal Fire Department Assistant Chief Marion Sims posted a Facebook Live video saying the offer for the agreement had been extended to the VFDs.

“We always talk about firefighting, but (firefighters also respond to) traffic wrecks and things of nature – they’re involved in that as well,” Ducker said. “(Our fire department) wouldn’t be a primary responder; they’re mutual aid.

“So if those (volunteer) organizations get out there and see a situation where they need more personnel, that’s when our guys would get a phone call where they could come out and assist. It does bring resources, and it is being a good neighbor to our county.”

The agreement would allow Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry and Sims to have more dialogue with members of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, as well as staff from the three volunteer fire departments. A previous agreement was reached several years ago, but was dissolved in 2015.

“This would help them too – if they need help, call us,” Sims said. “There’s been quite a few accidents and structural fires that have just been a couple hundred yards outside the city, that we could have responded on, that we never did.

“We’ve told them since we dissolved the mutual aid that we would always come and help; all they had to do is request.”

Hendry and Sims, along with battalion chiefs from the Petal Fire Department, will help approve each call before responding.

“We can’t get into a response of doing as automatic aid, as we were doing prior to ’15,” Sims said. “It would be strictly mutual aid.

“Once you get automatic aid, that’s where it gets into your ratings and things like that.”

The agreement would not allow residents and businesses in those VFD areas to share in insurance savings that are generated by the City of Petal’s Class 4 Fire Rating, as those benefits will remain with city residents. Ratings from 1 to 10 are assigned by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau, with lower numbers signifying better rankings – and therefore, lower insurance premiums.

Currently, Petal is one of only a handful of cities in Mississippi to boast a Class 4 rating; that rate is expected to put more than $2.5 million back into the local economy via less expensive insurance rates. Sunrise and Macedonia are a Class 7, while North Forrest is a Class 6.

“When we moved into (a Class 4) position, we were on of eight cities (in the state), and then I believe Hattiesburg moved to a 3, which we were a 7 at that time,” Ducker said. “So it’s a very great thing, even talking pure numbers.”

The city’s request to enter the agreement was made, in part, after the VFDs improved in fire rating, including Macedonia and Sunrise moving from an 8 to a 7.

“We believe this agreement (comes) at a perfect time, and to work hand-in hand with the county when it’s all said and done,” Ducker said. “We can serve and give some of our resources, because it can be reciprocal as well.

“If we have a situation – something catastrophic that happens in our town – the county folks can come in and help us as well. So it’s not always a one-way street, dealing with something of this nature.”