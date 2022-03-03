Smith Drug Company, one of Mobile Street’s earliest and longest-running businesses – which also was a center of life for Hattiesburg’s African-American community – has gotten a new lease on life thanks to recent efforts by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Commission and city officials held a March 4 ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly-restored building, located at 608 Mobile Street in downtown Hattiesburg. The facility is part of the convention commission’s East Sixth Street Museum District, which also includes the African American Military History Museum, the Oseola McCarty House and the Eureka School Museum.

“From the leadership of (the owners of this building) and our African-American community, to the fond memories of ice cream treats, cookies – and the not-so-fond recollections of mandated highballs before the start of the new school year – this building is a testament to the story of the lives in this community,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “As we worked on preserving this important landmark, and creating a historical representation of its contents, we wanted to recreate the feeling of community, belonging and respect that inhabited this place for 71 years.

“It’s important, that as a community, we preserve and share these stories with current and future generations. We had only a handful of photographs, the memories of community members, and two burglary reports to work with.”

Smith Drug Company was established in 1925 by E. Hammond Smith in the heart of the Mobile Street commercial district. The shop offered medicines and everyday products such as perfumes, tobacco, razor blades, hair pomade, shoe polish and other household items.

The store also sold items such as gum and candy, and operated a soda fountain that was particularly popular with students from the nearby Eureka School.

Smith made minor renovations to the buidling in its first year of operation, with major renovations following in the early 1950s. That included the 1954 gutting of the building, when Smith rebuilt it without the second floor.

In 1980, James A. Cohen purchased Smith Drug Company from Smith – who served as his mentor – after working side-by-side with Smith for more than 27 years. Cohen renamed the business Cohen Drug Company and the storefront operated until 1996 when Cohen retired and closed the facility.

In January 2020, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission took over the building and began the restoration process.

“Having this now restored gives us the opportunity to tell this story to the next generation … because if we don’t tell that story to the next generation, we miss an opportunity,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “We look forward to making this a regular part of the Mobile Street renaissance.”

Community Band and GP Cellulose are sponsors of the restored Smith Drug Company.

“This is the culmination of a lot of work, a lot of conversations, and dedication to our history and culture in this community,” said Deborah Delgado, who represents Ward 2 on Hattiesburg City Council. “Quite some time ago, I wanted to come up with a way to bring people back to Mobile Street, and that way of doing it, way back then, was to come up with a festival that celebrated our heritage and culture.

“One of the things that we wanted to do when we started the festival was to not only bring people back, but to get people interested and invested in the area – to let people know that this area had a rich heritage not only in music, but also in business. And this business represents the very best of our history.”