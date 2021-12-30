A new project is underway to replace the 120-year-old railroad bridge that connects Petal River Park and Chain Park over the Leaf River.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the project would take approximately 18 months, with dirt work starting as soon as next week. In addition to replacing the bridge, which consists of a Norfolk-Southern rail line, officials will conduct bank stabilization on the Petal side of the bridge.

“I would think the (dirt work) process will take a little while,” Ducker said. “They’re shooting for a completion date of July 2023.”

The biggest advantage for the City of Petal is the bank stabilization, which construction officials say will be returned to whichever “footprint” city officials desire.

“So they should have limestone where they’re going to lead the bank stabilization,” Ducker said. “We can either tell them to leave it or take it whenever they’re done, so we’ll have some road improvements for that.

“Although we will be giving up some of our space and access to that section of the park, I’m very interested in seeing what their footprint looks like. That will kind of dictate the types of events we can have down there.”

The site consists of two bridges: the over-the-water bridge, which will be replaced, and a bridge on ground level that will not be replaced.

“For some reason, I guess it’s due to flooding and the water, you can walk under (that ground-level) bridge,” Ducker said. “You walk under it when you’re walking through the path (at the end of Petal River Park).

“That portion is not being replaced. It was replaced in the ‘80s.”

The old bridge is expected to be shut down for only 16 hours during the project. Once the new bridge is finished, the old one will be demolished.

“They’ll have everything in place, so all at the end, when the moment of truth comes, they’ll basically pull one out and insert the other and rock on,” Ducker said. “They say 16 hours, but that may turn into a day, or it may turn into two days.

“But it’s going to be a really, really quick process.”

Although officials don’t yet have an exact cost for the bridge replacement, Ducker is estimating the cost based on the upcoming bridge that will connect East Hardy Street in Hattiesburg to South Main Street in Petal. That new bridge will take the place of the current one, which will be transformed into a pedestrian bridge for walkers and cyclists.

“That bridge is $12 or $15 million, where they’re building that new Hardy bridge,” Ducker said. “I think that the cost on the (railroad) bridge, more than anything, would be access, which is so difficult there.

“For the most part, this will predominately, by and large, take place on the Petal side. I was wondering if they were going to try to access it from the Hattiesburg side, but for the most part they won’t.”