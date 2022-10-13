Although Judge Anthony Mozingo acknowledges why some eyebrows might be raised over the matter of him replacing Michael Garrett as executive director of Homes of Hope for Children – as Mozingo is the one who ordered Garrett to rehab after he was charged with drug and prostitution charges – the judge says there is nothing out-of-the-way or unethical about that move.

Garrett was initially arrested on September 15 by officers from the Columbia Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I-II Drug (.1 gram to less than 2 grams) and one count of procuring prostitution. Shortly after Homes of Hope board members terminated Garrett for those offenses, Mozingo – who serves as judge for the 15th Judicial District Court of Mississippi – announced his retirement from the bench to take over the Homes of Hope position effective January 1.

“I haven’t sentenced (Garrett) to anything,” Mozingo said. “This came to me like everybody else – I routinely in my job sign warrants on off-duty hours, like at night, for search warrants or whatever else is going on for law enforcement agencies.

“So the Columbia Police Department came to me with a warrant, and I signed the warrant without even realizing who it was for the action they had that night. He was going (to a motel), and they had some kind of operation going and they arrested several people that night, and he was one of them.”

Garrett was released from jail on bond with the stipulation that he enter a certified rehabilitation facility, among other conditions set by Mozingo during court.

In addition to entering rehab, Garrett also must adhere to the following conditions:

To remain in that facility until he completes short-term treatment protocol;

To remain at all times in the facility until completion of the program. If Garrett fails to remain in treatment for any reason or is terminated by the facility, his bond will be revoked;

Upon completion of treatment, Garrett must notify the court and report for a formal bond hearing;

To have no unsupervised telephonic communications or Internet access while at the rehab facility, nor communication or contact with any minors or anyone who has ever been affiliated with Homes of Hope;

To commit no offense against the laws of Mississippi or the laws of the United States;

To consume no alcohol or illegal substances while out on bail, now have any alcohol, illegal substances or pornographic material in his possession.

On the same day Garrett bonded out, officials from Homes of Hope for Children made a Facebook post stating Garrett had been terminated from the organization, and the board of directors had assumed full control of the ministry. Board member Richard Giannini was then appointed as interim executive director.

“I didn’t even know who (Garrett) was at that time (of the arrest) – didn’t even notice – and then it came to my attention that a lower court set his bond very low, like a few thousand dollars, in justice court,” Mozingo said. “Because of the Homes of Hope, and it had made the news by then, I felt the bond was too low, so I revoked his bond and had him reincarcerated.

“Then I decided, instead of the City of Columbia having to pay for his housing while he was waiting to (to find out) whether or not he would be indicted, he had insurance that would allow him to go to rehabilitation. I felt it was better for the city, the public and him to go to rehab instead of sitting in jail until the grand jury meets. So I signed another order allowing him to go to rehab; that is the absolute extent of my involvement with Garrett.”

In addition to serving as circuit judge, Mozingo also has been a former justice court and municipal judge, along with an attorney for the local board of supervisors.

“There’s (nothing inappropriate) whatsoever, as far as I’m concerned,” said Richard Giannini, head of the Homes of Hope Board of Directors. “When the position as executive director was opened (after Garrett’s termination), we had conversations with (Mozingo) because of his past involvement in participating in the events and donations to Homes of Hope.

“As he stated … he had a great interest in moving forward in this ministry and helping children, and that’s where his interest came from, so I don’t see any correlation whatsoever. I think having him involved in this ministry is a tremendous situation for us moving forward, and I think he’s the type of individual – with his experience and character and his Christian background – he’s the perfect individual to serve in this capacity.”

Mozingo has notified Gov. Tate Reeves of his resignation date of December 31. Until then, the judge will continue to work his existing cases.

“(Homes of Hope) is a big part of our community, and it would be just be terrible if the place was closed down,” Mozingo said. “There’s no connection otherwise.

“I do understand why people would ask that, though. But there is no other connection.”

Homes of Hope for Children provides homes for children in crisis throughout Mississippi. Its Transitional Living Program serves young adults who have graduated from high school, and consists of two apartments on the campus, which can house a total of 12 young adults.

The home’s website states that Garrett began talks for the site in 2006 before purchasing 42 acres of land in Purvis on which to build the facility. Land development and infrastructure was completed in 2008, and in 2010, staffed opened the Dearman Cottage for seven boys.

The Hope Haven Cottage for seven girls was opened in 2011, followed by the completion of the Asbury Administration and Counseling building in 2013.

The Fenton Cottage for boys was opened in 2016, two years before the opening of Hatten Cottage for seven more children and the completion of the Asbury Transitional Program Duplex.