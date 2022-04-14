During the course of the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and his staff have worked tirelessly to keep residents as safe and informed as possible via briefings, mandates and other measures.

For those efforts, on April 8 members of the Mississippi Public Health Association awarded Barker with the Community Service Award during the organization’s 84th Annual Public Health Conference. However, Barker doesn’t take sole credit for his most recent honor.

“I feel very undeserving, knowing there are a lot of health care professionals who lived in this for two years every day,” Barker said. “I think Hattiesburg being recognized is a testament to just the amazing team of people that came together to try and weather this storm as much as we could.”

The Community Service Award was established in 2018 by the MPHA to recognize outstanding contributions to a community by an individual or organization who made a significant impact on the health and well-being of the citizens being represented. Barker was chosen for the award, in part, for his weekly Facebook briefings, during which he kept the public informed of COVID infection numbers, hospitalization numbers and safety measures being conducted by the city.

In addition, Barker issued several executive orders regarding public safety in the early days of the pandemic, including mask mandates and business hours. When those mandates ended, Barker took back to Facebook to let the public know of the next steps.

“We decided early on that the lives and health of our people would be the most important thing, and every decision we were going to need to make – many of which we didn’t know we were going to have to make – was going to be seen through that lens,” Barker said. “I think another wise decision we made early on was to bring everybody to the table – whether it be emergency management, elected officials, hospitals, clinics, school districts and others – to share information.

“I think that helped us, because a lot of the silos sort of disappeared. Nearly every Wednesday since March of 2020, there have been a dozen or so people on a Zoom call to talk about numbers and what they’re seeing on the ground. That really helped us in terms of sharing resources and having a consistent message across jurisdictions and industries.”

One byproduct of that process is that officials grew close to one another and trust was built in those relationships.

“We were all going through that sort of thing together,” Barker said. “I think that’s going to pay big dividends for us as a region going forward.”

Barker said looking back over the last two years, officials’ main goal was to determine how to protect the most vulnerable of the population while waiting on a viable treatment or a vaccine. Once that vaccine came along – almost a year into the pandemic – officials then began to try to educate people and encourage them to get the vaccine.

Now, Barker tries to help people understand when there are spikes in numbers, when variants emerge, and when there are calls for booster shots.

“We have to always be mindful that this thing can evolve,” Barker said. “But I think we always knew that at some point – once we had the medical resources and interventions to deal with it – we were going to have to come to terms with the fact that COVID, in some form, will always be with us, just as the flu is always with us.

“So while we’re seeing some small increases in infection numbers, we’re still seeing very little hospitalization numbers right now. Of course, there is a new call for people to go ahead and get that next booster shot if you’re over 65, or if you’re under 50 and have some pre-existing health conditions. As we get that information, we’ll pass it along, but I hope that people will continue to make good decisions on their health, and again, listen to their doctor and not just some politization of a life-and-death issue that should have never been politicized.”

Since 1937, MPHA has strived to strengthen public health in Mississippi through leadership, advocacy, and education. This year, the conference was held during National Public Health Week.

To learn more about Mississippi Public Health Association, visit www.mspha.org.