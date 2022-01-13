Residents on Kola Street in Petal may see some extended road work in the near future to repair natural gas lines that were recently damaged during work conducted by Centerpoint Energy.

Ward 6 Alderman Craig Bullock said he contacted a representative from Centerpoint after the leak, whose supervisor said more than likely, all the lines on the street would need to be replaced to fix the issue.

“I don’t know if that means they’re going to be digging up at every house, or what,” Bullock said. “But it sounds like we’re going to have some activity at some point in the future down Kola Street.

“I have no idea (on a timeline). I’m going to relay that information to the mayor and to (public works director) Mike Trest and see if they can make contact with Centerpoint to try to get some clarification on that and what that looks like.”

The natural gas leak occurred on Jan. 14 near the intersection of Kola Street and 3rd Avenue, when the gas visibly began spewing out from underneath patch work on the street. Bullock immediately notified crews from the Petal Fire Department, Petal Police Department and Centerpoint, who conducted repair work at the site throughout that evening.

“I want to be clear that this is not because of the city; it was a contract with Centerpoint,” Bullock said shortly after the leak occurred. “The mailman stopped me a little while ago and said he smelled gas really bad down here.

“I looked down and I could see the gas spewing out of the ground. I called the fire department and police department, and just wanted to make sure to get the road blocked off, because school pickup is starting soon. We’ve got a lot of houses close here, and there’s just some uncertainty (with it).”

Bullock said the city has dealt with similar problems with Centerpoint over the last recent months and years.

“When Centerpoint contracts stuff out – when they dig up the lines in the streets – it’s not put back together very well, or it takes months,” he said. “We get lots of phone calls from residents with issues.

“One of the things on our agenda (at our next meeting) is to confirm that we’ll kind of revamp an ordinance that will require those companies to obtain a permit before they do any of that work. (That’s) not as a revenue generator, but just so we know what’s happening, and we can follow up and make sure the loose ends are tied up and that the asphalt is repaired.”

At any rate, Bullock said there was no immediate danger to any of the residents in the area.

“One of the firemen was telling me that even if you had a flame, that it’s not going to explode,” he said. “It’s just going to burn, like you see at the gas plants.

“So I don’t think there’s any significant danger, but you certainly don’t want to have kids walking through here, cars running through or anything like that.”