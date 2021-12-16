The project to widen Herrington Road in Petal from two lanes to four continues to gain traction, as officials expect work to go out to bid after Christmas, with dirt work to start by February, depending on the weather.

The process, which is intended to help alleviate traffic in the area of Petal Primary School and Petal High School – along with an upcoming elementary school on Herrington Road – was discussed at a recent meeting of the Petal School District Board of Trustees.

“Hurricane Ida, and utility companies obviously having to go down (to the affected areas) kind of delayed the whole process a lot longer than I wanted to,” school district superintendent Matt Dillon said. “But in the end, we just need to get that road expanded, so we’re excited about that.”

Earlier this year, workers cleared out a large section of trees at the intersection of Herrington Road and Stadium Drive to make room for the beginning of the project. From there, officials held meetings with the project engineer, utility companies and Barrontown Water Association to discuss utility usage in that area.

Currently, officials are hoping for an additional westbound turn lane at the intersection of Herrington Road and Mississippi 42 to help ease traffic in the mornings. The project also calls for two more turn lanes from Stadium Drive to the first entrance of Petal Primary School.

“Most people in the morning are not going back east; they’re going toward Hattiesburg, to that area,” said Andy Schoggin, former school district assistant superintendent, at a meeting in May. “Additionally, we’re looking to see how far we can come on to our property at Petal Primary School on Herrington to create an additional turn lane.

“Really, what we’re trying to do is get more vehicles off of Herrington Road and create storage. We’re going to get them in some queuing lanes, turning lanes, get them into the process of turning.”

if all goes according to plan, the widened road will be ready to go by the start of the next school year. Officials expect to be able to keep at least two lanes open for traffic at all times.

“Even during construction, we’ll always have two lanes to access that school,” Schoggin said. “So it won’t be any worse than it is, but hopefully people will also see that we’re working toward something that will eventually make it better.

“Six to eight weeks, I think, was the time from groundbreaking to move forward on that.”

In April, the Petal Board of Aldermen authorized then-Mayor Hal Marx to execute documents for construction of improvements to Herrington Road at a cost of $35,000, to be paid by the school district. Officials from the district had worked with the City of Petal for several months prior to secure the property.

An appraisal on the land was conducted late last year, and in October, the Petal Board of Aldermen approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the school district to complete the widening.

The idea of a new elementary school has been discussed for more than a year, with the purpose of helping accommodate the school district’s growing enrollment of more than 4,100 students. The school will be located on a plot of district-owned land adjacent to Petal Primary School on Herrington Road.