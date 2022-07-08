The annual Petal Family Health & Resource Fair is returning for its fifth year with a full slate of health screenings, school uniforms and activities, all free to families of the Petal School District.

The event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18 at Petal First Baptist Church, 992 Mississippi 42 in Petal. Although the fair is available for all students of the district, participants must register for an appointment online at www.firstbridgepetal.org/fair in order to receive resources.

“We certainly feel like it’s our calling (to put on the fair),” said Brad Eubank, pastor at Petal First Baptist. “It’s an opportunity we have to try to impact families and let them know that we care deeply not only about their spiritual life, but also the physical things that kiddos need to go to school.

“We want them to know we really care, and our community cares about them, so we can try to provide their kiddos with a good, solid start. It gives them a good self-confidence boost, and we’ve got all the stuff they need to make school happen and start for the new school year.”

During the fair, families will have access to Petal uniforms, undergarments, new shoes and backpacks. Health officials will conduct vision, speech and hearing screenings, and haircuts and manicures will be available.

“We’ll have all the health screenings, all the resources, all the vendors – we’re expecting a record number of vendors – all kinds of things,” Eubank said. “There will be a lot of resources they can find that will be helpful to them.

“We do have the health screenings, and they can sign up just for the health screenings. So that zero to five age group will certainly want to come and take advantage of the health screenings – this is not just for uniforms.”

For the first year, the Petal School District Police Department will offer kids’ activities such as fun jumps on the front lawn of the church.

The Petal Family Health & Resource Fair, which is made possible through the church’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm, First Bridge, is the result of a partnership between Petal Excel by 5, The Coleman Center for Families and Children and the Petal School District.

Volunteers also are needed for the fair in the areas of greeters, registration, runners, guides, uniforms, hair stylists, manicures, room monitors, checkout and translators. Anyone interested in volunteering also can sign up at the same “Events” link on the website and scrolling down to the volunteering section.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic prevented officials from the church from presenting all the usual offerings in 2020, the event came back last year in full capacity. Given the current rising cost of supplies and other materials, Eubank expects high attendance.

“Last year we didn’t have as many folks, but because of inflation we’re expecting a pretty big crowd,” he said. “All the prices are going sky high.”