On October 17, 2022, a hyena cub was successfully birthed at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

“Baby H”, as the baby has affectionately been called while zoo animal care team waited the appropriate amount of time before administering shots and drawing blood to determine the baby’s gender, has been gaining weight appropriately and meeting all growth markers. The blood draw procedure took place November 29, which went as expected, and the animal care team has been patiently waiting for the gender results.

On Saturday morning zoo staff captured footage of Baby H’s gender reveal, where mom Pili pulled open a mystery box suspended over the Hyena habitat, which released blue, biodegradable and animal-friendly confetti revealing that Baby H is a male. Baby H is now named Kito, which means precious child.

“It is the perfect name for him because Kito has been such a precious baby and is growing up so fast right before our eyes,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We could not be happier with Kito’s progression and how he has adapted to his habitat and is now thriving.

“He is adventurous, fearless and so much fun to watch as he interacts with new sights and sound.”

Niru came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in May of 2021 and Pili arrived in October of 2021 with the goal of breeding the pair.

“Our animal care team has done an outstanding job with Kito’s birth process and after-birth care,” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We appreciate our guests’ patience with us while we closed the walkway in front of the hyena habitat for a period of time to allow Niru, Pili and Kito to get used to each other and become comfortable with their life together.

“The three are now quite the perfect family, and Kito is even getting his hyena spots and growing up to be quite the adventurer.”

The walkway in front of the hyena habitat is fully open, and Kito can be seen daily romping around, enjoying his pool and playing hide-and-seek with his mom and dad.