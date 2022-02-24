Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the Hattiesburg Zoo, has long said it is unique for a city the size of Hattiesburg to even have a zoo – and it’s especially meaningful to see it grow.

The most recent evidence of that growth was unveiled during a Feb. 25 ribbon cutting event at the zoo, when officials debuted the facility’s new all-electric, clean energy train. The event was attended by students from Woodley Elementary School and Petal Primary School, along with officials from Mississippi Power, which sponsored the new train.

“(It is special) to bring more people into our community while improving the quality of life of those that live here,” Taylor said. “While we talk about the physical improvements that we enjoy at the zoo and that we’re working on, even more important is the role this new attraction takes in growing our stewardship of the natural world – that is a core mission of the zoo.

“I want to express my appreciation for Mississippi Power emphasizing clean energy here at the zoo by sponsoring this (project). They have been instrumental in this project, and we appreciate their support and hope this is the start of many other exciting partnerships here at the zoo and beyond.”

The new train, which was manufactured by Chance Rides in Wichita, Kansas, took approximately four months to build. Green was chosen as the color for the train because of its strong association with nature, as well as its correlation to conservation.

The electric train replaces the zoo’s former diesel engine, a move that is expected to save approximately $9,800 in fuel cost per year. In addition, the new train will save approximately $50,000 per year in labor and maintenance.

“We have had the pleasure of being the electrical provider of this community for almost 95 years, and our mission is to be that reliable electrical provider, but we also want to make a difference in the community,” said Michael Harvey, northern division manager for Mississippi Power’s customer service and operations. “Electric transportation is one of the key ways that we can continue to reduce our carbon footprint, and make our future cleaner.

“I think this project fits beautifully with what we’re trying to accomplish here in Hattiesburg. This all started with a phone call from Salem (Bunkheila, director of operations at the Hattiesburg Convention Commission), and it has blossomed into a great opportunity – a great partnership – for us.”

The zoo’s old train will be kept and used during special events at the zoo – including Renaissance Fest, Zoo Boo and Zoo Lights – during which two trains are necessary to keep up with guest demand. The train, which is adorned by Louie the Lightning Bug, runs normal operation hours every day the zoo is open.

Tickets for the train are $3 per person, and zoo admission is required to ride the train.

“We’re so proud of the leadership we have here at the Hattiesburg Convention Commission,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “It’s very fitting that we have both these schools (Woodley Elementary School and Petal Primary School) here today, because everything we do as a city … and everything the convention commission does … is for the next generation.

“We’re excited about this next development, and we appreciate all our partners who make these exhibits possible.”