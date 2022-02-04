Although officials haven’t yet been able to pinpoint the exact source of the odor that has wafted through downtown Hattiesburg in recent weeks, Mayor Toby Barker and his staff are continuing to work with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to rectify the issue.

On Feb. 2 and 3, MDEQ visited two manufacturing plants in Hattiesburg, accompanied by the city’s wastewater consultant, who also evaluated the wastewater lagoons off East Hardy Street. A compliance audit was conducted at one of the manufacturing plants, which came back satisfactory; at that point, MDEQ officials requested sampling reports from the plant from November to January.

“At another manufacturing plant, our staff, MDEQ and our consultant have toured the plant and its lagoon system multiple times this week,” Barker said in a Feb. 3 Facebook post. “While there is a smell that definitely pops up when you are close to the plant, there is disagreement on whether it is ‘the’ smell.

“We are also taking another look at a couple of cells in our lagoon. While there have been no testing violations, we are keeping an eye out for any potential recent changes in appearance or other – outside of testing – that might point to an issue.”

Officials will now set up a 10-day composite testing period to take biological oxygen demand samples at one manufacturing plant, in particular where the wastewater leaves the plant and enters the city’s lagoon.

In addition, Barker plans to ask Hattiesburg City Council members to delay the annual ad valorem exemptions that are given to many of the city’s industrial employers until the odor’s source is identified – or at least until certain manufacturers are ruled out as the source. Those tax exemptions, which are usually approved after the companies’ benefit-cost analysis is made public, are usually used for equipment upgrades and investments at the plants.

“Secondly, we are also in contract negotiations with one of the manufacturers in question regarding its next wastewater contract,” Barker said. “While no determination has been made as to the smell’s source, this could obviously affect how the city moves forward on that front.

“We are also gauging the availability of an odor consultant. We should have a proposal to review next week. I ask (residents’) continued patience as we try and solve this, as it could still take some time to determine the source.”

Recent tests show the city’s wastewater lagoon – which was the source of years of complications under the previous administration – is working properly.

Per terms of the city’s settlement with Gulf Restoration Network and the Environmental Protection Agency in 2017, the city’s lagoons are tested several times a month regarding the biochem oxygen demand limits and the total suspended solids limits. To receive a violation from the MDEQ, three straight months of exceeding limits must take place.

The city has not had a violation since 2017.

The problems with the lagoon began in 2012, when Gulf Restoration Network filed a lawsuit against the city to comply with permits regarding discharge limits at the lagoon. Two years later, city officials agreed to a consent judgment in federal court that required the city to be responsible or a mechanical wastewater treatment plant.

After upgrades were made to the lagoon system in 2016, it was recognized that the lagoons were performing within limits. The city opted to file a motion to terminate the consent judgment.

In August 2017, the city settled with Gulf Restoration Network, which included meeting new discharge limits set by MDEQ, performing composite sampling and reporting of nutrient monitoring in greater detail.

In early 2021, new five-year lagoon permits were issued, and later that year, the city completed additional composite testing on Cell 3 of the lagoon system.

So far this year, city officials have sent several emails regarding the odor to MDEQ and conducted internal meetings, with House District 102 Representative Missy McGee reaching out to the director of the MDEQ.

“The mission we are on at the moment is a fact-finding one. and unfortunately, it might take some time,” Barker said. “Due to issues with lagoon operations in the early 2010s, we understand the sensitivity this topic brings.

“The city’s lagoons are in compliance with the prescribed limits provided by MDEQ and this is not the same smell/issue prior to (this). We ask that our residents be patient as we work through what is obviously a challenge for us at the moment. We are working as quickly as possible and deploying every resource that is currently available through MDEQ and our local legislative delegation.”