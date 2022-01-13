Hattiesburg-area officials are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases as numbers again rose slightly heading into the weekend preceding Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In a Jan. 14 video briefing, Mayor Toby Barker said there were 106 COVID-positive patients at Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley. Of those, 19 were in the Intensive Care Unit and 10 were on ventilators.

One week before Barker’s briefing, 80 COVID patients were hospitalized, with 22 in the ICU.

“Over the past 30 days, we really started to see omicron (variant) numbers go up, and you can see hospitalizations – which were at nine or 10 – they’ve now increased tenfold,” Barker said. “ICU admissions have not risen to that same level, given that a lot of these omicron cases were a little milder, but you still have a healthcare system that is overburdened right now because they’re having to care for so many people with COVID.”

Of the 106 COVID patients in the hospitals, 39 were fully vaccinated, meaning one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer. Of the 19 patients in the ICU, four were fully vaccinated, and of the 10 on ventilators, two were fully vaccinated.

As of Jan. 14, Forrest County officials reported 293 new COVID cases, while Lamar County reported 267.

“Obviously, these are the highest numbers that we’ve seen during this pandemic,” Barker said. “It’s the third straight when each county has had 200 new reported cases.”

The “inside 14-day number,” number, which is the number of people who have tested positive over the last two weeks, was 2,311 in Forrest County and 2,145 in Lamar County, for a total of 4,456 in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area.

In Forrest County, 30,690 residents (41 percent) have been fully vaccinated, while 34,496 (5 percent) have received one dose. In Lamar County, 36,687 residents (58 percent) are fully vaccinated, while 40,534 (6 percent) have received one dose.

“Fully vaccinated is great, but we do talk about boosters and the need to get boosters, and here’s kind of the general rule on that,” Barker said. “If it has been six months or more since your second dose – if you got Pfizer or Moderna – or if it’s been two months since your J&J dose, it’s time to get a booster.

“Again, we go back to those hospitalization numbers, where 39 of 106 had two shots. But most of those did not go back for a booster, and so they’re now amongst the folks that end up in the hospital.”

To that end, a booster clinic will be hosted from 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 22 at the CE Roy Community Center at 300 East 5thStreet in Hattiesburg. The clinic is walk-in with no appointment needed, but patients must present proof of vaccination along with the dates of the vaccination.

The boosters will distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to the patients. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters will be available at the clinic.

COVID testing is available at the Forrest County Health Department at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. Those appointments can be scheduled online at www.covidschedule.umc.edu.

Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative also offers testing at the Family Health Center on Old Airport Road in Hattiesburg and the Minor Care Clinic on South 27th Avenue in Hattiesburg. In addition, Hattiesburg Clinic offers testing at all primary care and immediate care locations, while Merit Health Wesley offers testing at any primary care location and the Internal Medicine Clinic on Asbury Circle in Hattiesburg.