The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County has been selected as one of only 50 libraries to host the touring version of the “Americans and the Holocaust” special exhibition, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s.

That announcement was made during a January 6 news conference at the Hattiesburg library location, attended by library staff, Mayor Toby Barker, Mississippi House District 102 Representative Missy McGee and David Shemper of Temple B’nai Israel. The exhibit will open to the public on January 9.

“(This exhibit) will challenge the assumption that Americans knew little, and did nothing, about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded,” library system director Adam Singletary said.

“Americans and the Holocaust,” which is based on the exhibit of the same name at the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., will be on display at the Hattiesburg branch of the library beginning January 9. The schedule of the exhibit, along with special events, is as follows:

January 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Lecture “southerners and the Holocaust” by Dan Puckett of Troy University

January 10 at 5:30 p.m.: Book Club Discussion – “The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz and a Village Caught in Between”

January 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Lecture “Examining Genocide Through the Lens of the Holocaust” by Donald Barry of the Gulf Coast Center for Holocaust & Human Rights Education

January 21 at 2 p.m.: Feature film “Jojo Rabbit”

January 25 at 5:30 p.m.: Lecture “What We Were Watching: Americans’ Responses to Nazism Through Cinema, Radio & Media” by Dave Davies of the University of Southern Mississippi

January 28 at 2 p.m.: Feature film “The Search”

February 1 at 5:30 p.m.: Documentary film “From Swastika to Jim Crow”

February 4 at 2 p.m.: Feature film “Casablanca”

February 7 at 5:30 p.m.: Lecture “Refugees: A Historical Overview” by Andrew Wiest of the University of Southern Mississippi

The exhibit focuses on the stories of individuals and groups of Americans who took action in response to Nazism. It spans the actions from officials such as then-President Franklin Roosevelt to regular American citizens in the face of the Nazi blight.

“I encourage all residents of Hattiesburg to come to our public library and see this exhibit … and hopefully attend some of the presentations and movies that accompany the exhibit,” Barker said. “This is important for two reasons: first, this is simply not just world history or American history; it is Hattiesburg history.

“Secondly, it’s important to note that learning the past gives us a lens by which to consider the noise, rhetoric and attitude to the present, so that we can judge, respond and act in a way that shapes our future.”

Throughout the Holocaust, which took place between 1941 and 1945 during World War II, Nazi Germany and its allies were responsible for the murder of approximately 6 million Jewish individuals throughout Europe. It was part of Germany’s “Final Solution,” which led to the elimination of two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe.

“Our individual existences are a statistical improbability, incredibly small – basically zero – and yet, we are here,” said Shemper, whose great-grandparents left Europe during the persecution. “Our fragmented lineages, out of luck that those who came before us found a way – particularly through immigration to the United States – (enabled us) to survive difficult decisions. I am grateful for my ancestors; because of them, I am alive. And because of your (ancestors), you are here too.

“When Jewish people say ‘Never Forget,’ and when all our religious books command that love and understanding be our models and our guide, it is incumbent upon us to bring light into darkness, to bring truth and information to the lies and disinformation, to give more support for education and learning as a means to combat hate and intolerance and xenophobia.”