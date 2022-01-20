With the growth experienced at the Sixth Street Museum District over the past few years, officials began to explore options for new logos that would reflect the ongoing projects in that area.

To that end, graphic designer and web specialist Karitina Zendejas was enlisted to design two new logos for the Historic Eureka School and the museum district, which were unveiled Jan. 20 during a news conference at the school. The Sixth Street Museum District – which is a project of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission – is made up of the African American Military History Museum, the Historic Eureka School, the Oseola McCary House and Smith Drug Company.

“Eureka is such a special building, and so the logo we had before, we didn’t feel like it really embodied how special this place is,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We wanted to change that, and thankfully our graphic designer took our vision and our ideas, and she created exactly what we were looking for.

“It’s the same with the Sixth Street Museum District – it is really, truly the heart of the Mobile-Bouie area. We just needed those logos to really reflect the progress that we’ve made and the direction we’re going in.”

The new primary logo for the school features an image of the school with “Historic” on top and “Eureka School” below the school. The very bottom of the logo reads “Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Est. 1921” for the date the school was founded.

The school’s secondary reads “Historic Eureka School, Est. 1921.”

The district’s new primary logo features the words “Sixth Street Museum District” on a solid black background. The secondary logo features those words on a white background.

“Overall, the growth and restoration taking place on Sixth Street is the inspiration behind our brand,” Zendejas said. “The district logo is bold and embodies each of our Sixth Street facilities under its name.

“The Historic Eureka School logo takes us back in time to appreciate this important place in history.”

In addition, Norman announced the museum district’s slate of events for Black History Month, themed Black Health and Wellness. To register for events or for more information, call (601) 450-1942.

The schedule of events is as follows:

10 a.m. Feb 1 at the Historic Eureka School, 410 East Sixth Street: Honoring Pioneers in Medicine. The event will honor Smith Drug Company founder E. Hammond Smith. By appointment only.

10 a.m. Feb. 4 at the African American Military History Museum, 305 East Sixth Street: Storytime with a Soldier. By appointment only.

10 a.m. Feb. 8 at Eureka School: Honoring Pioneers in Medicine. The event will honor Drs. Charles W. Smith and Grover Smith. By appointment only.

10 a.m. Feb. 11 at the military history museum: Storytime with a Soldier. By appointment only.

10 a.m. Feb. 12 at the school: Get Moving: Dancing in the District. The event will feature Victoria Peters, owner of Fit2Empower.

10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the school: Honoring Pioneers in Medicine. The event will honor Drs. Martin Luther Smith and William Lloyd Garrison Smith. By appointment only.

11 a.m. Feb. 17 at the military history museum: Spirit of a Warrior Luncheon, featuring LTC (retired) Jean Turner. By appointment only.

10 a.m. Feb. 18 at the military history museum: Storytime with a Soldier. Appointment only.

10 a.m. Feb. 22 at the school: Honoring Pioneers in Medicine. The event will honor James Cohen. By appointment only.

10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the school: A Healthy Heart Affair.

Feb. 25: Special finale event – details to be announced.

“There are some very important pioneers from Hattiesburg, and we will be able to shine a light on those pioneers,” Norman said. “For a lot of people who come, they’ll be learning about the significance of these medical professionals and what a difference they’ve made in their community.

“It’s always very rewarding to be able to share that with the community, and we’ll also have people here who remember them, who can connect the dots for us and show us what they meant during their time.”