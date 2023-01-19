One of Hattiesburg’s most prominent and iconic government buildings has reached the ripe old age of 100.

At 10 a.m. January 19 – exactly a century after Hattiesburg City Hall was opened in 1923 at 200 Forrest Street in downtown Hattiesburg – Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation of the building and its milestone. Barker issued the proclamation via video from the third floor of the building, outside the mayor’s office.

“Today is a very special day in the life of Hattiesburg,” Barker said. “For a hundred years, countless issues have come through for consideration; we’ve seen lots of mayors, commissioners and council people.

“I think any significant milestone like a centennial gives us an opportunity to honor those who made it happen, but also to write a new chapter. Getting here gave us the unique story of how this building belongs to the people.”

Barker’s proclamation gives a detailed history of the building, going back to 1920, when Mayor T.E Batson began talks to consolidate all the city’s services onto one property. Shortly after, city officials tasked plans for the building to local architect Robert Lee and estimated the cost of construction at slightly more than $100,000.

Bids for the project were opened on October 26, 1921, and C.O. Eure Construction began work in May of the next year.

The ground floor was designed to house the police and fire departments, with room for officies, prison cells, lavatories, showers, a kitchen, a records vault and garage space for fire engines. The first floor was bult to house the mayor, two commissioners, the waterworks department and the collections department, along with sleeping quarters for the fire department and waiting space for the public.

The third, or top floor, was designated for the new police court, with room for 200 spectators. That floor also included space for school trustees, offices for the city attorney and city engineer, and shared meeting space for local organizations.

The building was officially designated Hattiesburg City Hall on January 19, 1923, via the adoption of Ordinance No. 703. At 10 a.m. that morning a parade was held. Mayor W.S.F. Tatum and Reverend J.A. Davis of Broad Street Methodist Church led a procession – including commissioners W.E. Estes and L. McAulay, along with the chief of police and the fire chief – from the old courtroom down the street to the courtroom of the new city hall.

Since Barker was elected as mayor in 2017, city hall has seen a few renovations, such as restored wooden floors on the second and third stories, as well as the installation of weatherproof windows.

“We’ll continue to do projects when we can, and to make sure this building lasts another century,” Barker said. “We have a responsibility to keep it in good standing for future generations.”

To celebrate the anniversary, officials will take the next week to feature the history of city hall on the city’s social media channels. In addition, a special reception will be held from 5-6 p.m. January 26 at city hall.

The reception will feature photos and special documents. Past and present city employees, along with the general public, are invited to attend.

“We hope that you’ll come back and appreciate this building and what it means to our community,” Barker said. “(We’ll) revisit some old times and be excited about the future.”